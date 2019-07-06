Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 06 Jul 2019 Punjab CM wants  ...
Nation, Politics

Punjab CM wants 'young, dynamic leader' as Rahul's replacement

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 6, 2019, 11:49 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress party president on Wednesday.
Singh expressed his disappointment by terming Rahul's resignation as 'unfortunate'. (Photo: File)
 Singh expressed his disappointment by terming Rahul's resignation as 'unfortunate'. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has asked the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision making body to look for a young leader as Rahul Gandhi's replacement.

Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress party president on Wednesday.

 

Singh expressed his disappointment by terming Rahul's resignation as "unfortunate". He also urged the CWC to take into account young India's need.

"After unfortunate decision of Rahul Gandhi to quit, hope to see another dynamic youth leader as Congress president to galvanise party. Urge CWC to take note of young India’s need for young leader, aligned to aspirations of large youth population & with grassroots connect," Singh said.

The names of senior Congress leaders like Sushil Kumar Shinde and Mallikarjun Kharge for new party president have come in the picture.

...
'Jemadei and her family have occupied a government land and villagers wanted to construct a temple on it. A scuffle broke out between the family and villagers, during which one of the locals had attacked Jemadei with an axe and she died on the spot,' Deogarh Additional Superintendent of Police Rabi Narayan Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

1 dead, two injured over land dispute in Odisha's Deogarh

Expressing gratitude for having placed faith in him, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he was 'deeply honoured' to be elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. (Photo: ANI)

Jaishankar 'deeply honoured' to be elected to RS from 'vibrant' Gujarat

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will appear before a court in Patna on Saturday in connection with a defamation suit filed against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi to appear before Patna court today in defamation case

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order which upheld the constitutional validity of the quota for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

Plea filed in SC challenging Maratha reservation validity in Maharashtra



