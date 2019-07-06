Punjab CM wants 'young, dynamic leader' as Rahul's replacement

Mumbai: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has asked the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision making body to look for a young leader as Rahul Gandhi's replacement.

Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress party president on Wednesday.

Singh expressed his disappointment by terming Rahul's resignation as "unfortunate". He also urged the CWC to take into account young India's need.

"After unfortunate decision of Rahul Gandhi to quit, hope to see another dynamic youth leader as Congress president to galvanise party. Urge CWC to take note of young India’s need for young leader, aligned to aspirations of large youth population & with grassroots connect," Singh said.

The names of senior Congress leaders like Sushil Kumar Shinde and Mallikarjun Kharge for new party president have come in the picture.