Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  SLA Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Indian Skipper Virat Kohli (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs SLA LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm IST
 LIVE !  :  In the affordable housing sector, the government has kept the promise it made last term: to create more demand and make housing available for all by 2022. Union Budget 2019: Reforming tenancy law will help rental housing market
 
Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2019 Plea filed in SC cha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Plea filed in SC challenging Maratha reservation validity in Maharashtra

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 11:34 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Bombay HC, in its June 27 order, said 50 per cent cap on reservation imposed by apex court could be exceeded only in exceptional cases.
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order which upheld the constitutional validity of the quota for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)
 A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order which upheld the constitutional validity of the quota for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order which upheld the constitutional validity of the quota for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in Maharashtra.

The plea, which might come up for hearing next week, said the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, which provided a 12 per cent and a 13 per cent quota to the Maratha community in education and jobs respectively, breached the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation fixed by the apex court in its landmark judgment in the Indira Sahwney case, also known as the "Mandal verdict".

 

Sanjeet Shukla, a representative of "Youth for Equality", an NGO, claimed in the petition that the framing of the SEBC Act for Marathas was done under "political pressure" and in "full defiance" of the constitutional principles of equality and rule of law.

"The high court erred in concluding that the mere fact that other OBCs would have to share their reservation quotas with the Marathas (if the Marathas were simply included in the existing OBC category) constitutes an exceptional circumstance warranting a breach of the 50 per cent ceiling limit set by Indira Sawhney," the plea filed by advocate Pooja Dhar said.

The Bombay High Court, in its June 27 order, said the 50 per cent cap on reservation imposed by the apex court could be exceeded only in exceptional circumstances. "The majority in the Indira Sawhney case held that the ceiling limit of 50 per cent was a binding rule and not merely a rule of prudence," the plea said.

It said the high court's order upheld a 65 per cent reservation in Maharashtra (there being no community hailing from far-flung or remote areas), which was contrary to the nine-judge bench decision of the Supreme Court in the Indira Sawhney case.

"It is evident that the Maharashtra government has made a mockery of the rule of law. It has also used its constitutional powers arbitrarily and purely for political gains," the plea said. It said the SEBC Act was "unconstitutional" for violating the Bombay High Court's 2015 order without removing its basis, overstepping the constitutional limitations contained in the 102nd amendment to the Constitution and for merely succumbing to political pressure, in complete violation of the constitutional principles of rule of law.

According to the 102nd amendment to the Constitution, reservation can be granted only if a particular community is named in the list prepared by the president.

The plea further claimed that the Bombay High Court "erred" in concluding that the mere fact that 85 per cent of Maharashtra's population was "backward" was so extraordinary as to warrant a breach of the 50 per cent ceiling limit. It also claimed that the high court overlooked the fact that Marathas occupied 40 per cent of the government jobs available in the open category.

"The high court overlooked the fact that the Gaikwad Commission itself recorded that the Maratha community forms only 19 per cent of the population, which shows that the assumption behind the SEBC Act that Marathas constitute 30 per cent of the population was bad," it said.

...
Tags: maratha reservation, bombay high court, supreme court, maharashtra, government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'Jemadei and her family have occupied a government land and villagers wanted to construct a temple on it. A scuffle broke out between the family and villagers, during which one of the locals had attacked Jemadei with an axe and she died on the spot,' Deogarh Additional Superintendent of Police Rabi Narayan Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

1 dead, two injured over land dispute in Odisha's Deogarh

Expressing gratitude for having placed faith in him, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he was 'deeply honoured' to be elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. (Photo: ANI)

Jaishankar 'deeply honoured' to be elected to RS from 'vibrant' Gujarat

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will appear before a court in Patna on Saturday in connection with a defamation suit filed against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi to appear before Patna court today in defamation case

Singh expressed his disappointment by terming Rahul's resignation as 'unfortunate'. (Photo: File)

Punjab CM wants 'young, dynamic leader' as Rahul's replacement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Italian luxury brand to allow customers to virtually try on shoes

A built-in photo feature lets people capture themselves "wearing" the models that speak to them and share their snaps via text, email, or social media. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Kangana Ranaut nails daredevil look in her next action film, Dhaakad; check out

Kangana Ranaut's first look in Dhaakad. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Third-gen BMW X6 revealed: Coupe-SUV looks sportier than before

New X6 is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the outgoing model.
 

Big-name Apple AirPods alternative launched with noise-canceling

With the refreshed WF-1000XM3, Sony has added improved noise cancelling as well as a longer battery life in comparison to its previous WF-1000X earphones.
 

Budget 2019: For every rupee in govt kitty, 68 paise come from taxes

According to the Budget for 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goods and Services Tax collections will contribute 19 paise in every rupee revenue.
 

Heart-breaking story behind the viral cow’s ‘football skills’

The cow had recently lost her newborn calf. It was hit by a vehicle on the road a few days back and the calf eventually succumbed to its injuries. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MJ Akbar appears for cross-examination in defamation case

Akbar had filed a defamation case against the journalist for accusing him of sexual misconduct. The allegations levelled against him forced him to resign from the Union Cabinet on October 17, 2018. (Photo: File)

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, high tide likely

The downpour also led to severe waterlogging in Mumbai and Thane, with locals wading through ankle-deep waters to commute. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab girls write letter with blood to Pres Kovind, seek help in 'false cases'

'Two false cases of Kabutarbaazi and cheating and fraud have been filed against us under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code. We have been urging police to investigate the matter as we have been trapped in false cases but they are not listening to us,' the girls said. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan will not dare attempt Kargil-like infiltration in coming years: Army Chief

'There is no such area that we have left unguarded. Our surveillance team is keeping a tight watch and regularly patrolling the areas,' Rawat said. (Photo: File I ANI)

Dalai Lama attends long life prayer ceremony in Dharamshala

Led by the monks of Namgyal Monastery, the prayer ceremony was attended by around 3000 Tibetans including nuns, schools students, monks, and foreign nationals. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham