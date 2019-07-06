Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  SLA Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Indian Skipper Virat Kohli (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs SLA LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm IST
 LIVE !  :  In the affordable housing sector, the government has kept the promise it made last term: to create more demand and make housing available for all by 2022. Union Budget 2019: Reforming tenancy law will help rental housing market
 
Nation Politics 06 Jul 2019 Rahul Gandhi to appe ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi to appear before Patna court today in defamation case

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Gandhi, who resigned as the Congress chief earlier this week taking moral responsibility for his party's Lok Sabha election debacle.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will appear before a court in Patna on Saturday in connection with a defamation suit filed against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (Photo: File)
 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will appear before a court in Patna on Saturday in connection with a defamation suit filed against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (Photo: File)

Patna: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will appear before a court in Patna on Saturday in connection with a defamation suit filed against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had filed the case before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court in April, taking exception to a snide remark made by Gandhi at an election rally in Karnataka's Kolar district that all thieves had the surname Modi -- referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bank-fraud accused Nirav Modi and former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi.

 

The case was referred by CJM Shashikant Roy to ACJM Kumar Gunjan.

Gandhi, who resigned as the Congress chief earlier this week taking moral responsibility for his party's Lok Sabha election debacle, had last visited the Bihar capital in May, when he held a roadshow for actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who failed to retain the Patna Sahib seat on a Congress ticket in the parliamentary polls held in April-May.

A media report suggests that Gandhi might also visit Muzaffarpur, about 60 km from, which has been the worst affected by a state-wide outbreak of brain fever, which has claimed more than 150 lives.

However, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) working president Kaukab Qadri told PTI that the full itinerary of the former party chief's visit was not made available yet, "though we see little possibility of Gandhi visiting Muzaffarpur since had it been on the cards, advice would have been given to the state unit for making the necessary arrangements".

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, defamation case, narendra modi, court, patna
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'Jemadei and her family have occupied a government land and villagers wanted to construct a temple on it. A scuffle broke out between the family and villagers, during which one of the locals had attacked Jemadei with an axe and she died on the spot,' Deogarh Additional Superintendent of Police Rabi Narayan Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

1 dead, two injured over land dispute in Odisha's Deogarh

Expressing gratitude for having placed faith in him, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he was 'deeply honoured' to be elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. (Photo: ANI)

Jaishankar 'deeply honoured' to be elected to RS from 'vibrant' Gujarat

Singh expressed his disappointment by terming Rahul's resignation as 'unfortunate'. (Photo: File)

Punjab CM wants 'young, dynamic leader' as Rahul's replacement

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order which upheld the constitutional validity of the quota for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

Plea filed in SC challenging Maratha reservation validity in Maharashtra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Pakistani news anchor hilariously confuses Apple Inc with fruit

This unfortunate but hilarious incident has caused the anchor to get trolled on social media. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Italian luxury brand to allow customers to virtually try on shoes

A built-in photo feature lets people capture themselves "wearing" the models that speak to them and share their snaps via text, email, or social media. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Kangana Ranaut nails daredevil look in her next action film, Dhaakad; check out

Kangana Ranaut's first look in Dhaakad. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Third-gen BMW X6 revealed: Coupe-SUV looks sportier than before

New X6 is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the outgoing model.
 

Big-name Apple AirPods alternative launched with noise-canceling

With the refreshed WF-1000XM3, Sony has added improved noise cancelling as well as a longer battery life in comparison to its previous WF-1000X earphones.
 

Budget 2019: For every rupee in govt kitty, 68 paise come from taxes

According to the Budget for 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goods and Services Tax collections will contribute 19 paise in every rupee revenue.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Look for young, dynamic leader: Punjab CM asks CWC to find Rahul's replacement

Singh expressed his disappointment by terming Rahul's resignation as 'unfortunate'. (Photo: File)

Will 'rip apart' those spreading rift rumours with brother Tejashwi; Tej Pratap

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi; to launch BJP membership drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his constituency, Varanasi, on Saturday to launch BJP's membership drive. It is considered his second visit after a meticulous win in the Lok Sabha polls that took place this year. (Photo: File)

'No relevance to Bengal culture, used to beat people': Amartya Sen on 'Jai Shri Ram'

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Friday said that 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is nowadays used 'to beat up people' across the country and has no association with Bengali culture. (Photo: File)

Odisha govt mandates 7-hour duty for college teachers

The higher education department on Friday issued a notification to teachers of all government and aided non-government colleges in the state to perform their duty for at least seven hours. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham