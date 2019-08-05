Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2019 Kashmir turmoil: Res ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmir turmoil: Resolution to revoke Article 370 from J&K moved in RS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 5, 2019, 10:40 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 11:43 am IST
Back in Valley, 3 of J&K's most prominent politicians — Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone are under house arrest.
 He will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir was declared repealed by the Centre pending the signed approval of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha on Monday morning that all clauses of Article 370 would not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

 

The Centre has added

Back in the Valley, three of Jammu and Kashmir's most prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone are under house arrest.

Read | Kashmir turmoil: Omar, Mufti under house arrest; internet snapped

Internet services and mobile services have been suspended and Section 144 was imposed from midnight.

Here are LIVE updates:

11:27 am: Constitution(application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019

11:20 am: Resolution to revoke Article 370 from J&K moved in Rajya Sabha.

11:12 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “I am ready for all discussions by the leader of the Opposition, the entire opposition and the members of the ruling party over Kashmir issue. I am ready to answer all questions.”

11:10 am: Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Entire valley is under curfew, political leaders including three former chief ministers are under house arrest. There is a war like situation in the state, so this should be discussed on priority.”

11:00 am: Rajya Sabha session begins.

10:55 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament.

10:40 am: Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel at the Parliament premises for the meeting of Congress MPs.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

10:37 am: Latest visuals from Leh. People carry out their daily chores normally. Classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions resumed normally today. Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC have not been imposed in the region.

10:35 am: Latest visuals from Doda; security forces have been deployed in the area. Schools reopened normally today in Leh, classes resuming in colleges and other educational institutions too.

10:28 am: Leaders of Opposition parties met in Parliament complex to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The parties have also given adjournment notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.  Leaders of political parties including the CPI, CPI(M), RJD, AAP, TMC, DMK attended the meeting.

10:25 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament. He will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today.

Read | Amid Kashmir turmoil, Union Cabinet meeting at Modi's residence concludes

10:15 am: Union Cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg concludes.

 

...
Tags: kashmir turmoil, omar abdullah, mehbooba mufti, amit shah, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi


