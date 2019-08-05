Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2019 Kashmir turmoil: Oma ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmir turmoil: Omar, Mufti under house arrest; internet snapped

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 5, 2019, 8:19 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 10:00 am IST
This move comes after a massive security build-up and an advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave the state.
The meeting was attended by Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Taj Mohiuddin (Congress), Muzaffar Beig (PDP), Sajad Lone and Imran Ansari (People’s Conference), Shah Faesal (J&K Peoples Movement) and MY Tarigami (CPI-M). (Photo: Omar Abdullah | Twitter)
 The meeting was attended by Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Taj Mohiuddin (Congress), Muzaffar Beig (PDP), Sajad Lone and Imran Ansari (People’s Conference), Shah Faesal (J&K Peoples Movement) and MY Tarigami (CPI-M). (Photo: Omar Abdullah | Twitter)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s three prominent leaders Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone were placed under house arrest on late Sunday night as restrictions were imposed in Srinagar. The mobile internet has been blocked in all districts of the state.

This move comes after a massive security build-up and an advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave the state, citing security threats from terrorists backed by the Pakistan Army.

 

Authorities have imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which bars the assembly of more than four persons, from midnight in Srinagar.

They would remain in place till further orders, they said.

The government statement stated: “As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required. However, there is no curfew in place as reported in a section of media.”

Officials said National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Mehbooba Mufti would not be allowed to move out of their houses in view of strict security measures.

Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah said: “I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us.” He also appealed to the people in the Valley to stay calm.

Mufti tweeted: “In such difficult times, I’d like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together and will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what’s rightfully ours.”

Earlier on Sunday, leaders of political parties who met in Srinagar decided to meet the President, Prime Minister and other leaders, resolving to protect and defend the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Taj Mohiuddin (Congress), Muzaffar Beig (PDP), Sajad Lone and Imran Ansari (People’s Conference), Shah Faesal (J&K Peoples Movement) and MY Tarigami (CPI-M).

...
Tags: kashmir, omar abdullah, mehbooba mufti, pdp, nc, j&k turmoil, kashmir turmoil
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

The urgent appointment of an interim president followed by internal elections to the senior leadership positions in the party will strengthen the credibility and legitimacy of the Congress nationwide, he said. (Photo: File)

CWC should appoint interim chief then hold party polls for top posts: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted to express solidarity with Omar Abdullah. (Photo: File)

'Warned of a misadventure': P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor on J&K turmoil

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that the Income Tax Department is 'running amok' in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall. (Photo: File)

I-T dept ‘running amok’ to meet India's revenue shortfall: Rahul Gandhi

AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam, DMK’s Kathir Anand and NTK’s Deepa Lakshmi are the prominent candidates in the fray. (Representational Image)

Voting underway in Tamil Nadu's Vellore Lok Sabha constituency



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Law which allowed circulation of Rs 1000 notes in 1999 scrapped

Parliament passed a bill to repeal 58 laws from the statute books on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Incredible new Apple leak will save boring 2019 iPhone 11

Apple is saving one standout feature for the iPhone 11 and this is support for the Apple Pencil.
 

Apple has lost faith in 2019 iPhone 11

Apple doesn’t see the upcoming iPhone propelling a turnaround in its sales. (Photo: BGR)
 

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

Alongside a black-and-white photograph with a friend from his army days, Singh tweeted, 'There is no greater bond than the one made in the Indian Army. Grateful to have had the friendship and company of the nation's best. Cheers to the friends that accept you for who you are and always have your back. Happy World Friendship Day.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

The picture accompanying the tweet is a collage of photos features policemen helping residents as the city has been battered by heavy downpour of late, disrupting normal life. (Photo: Twitter I @MumbaiPolice)
 

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2’s first set of pictures of Earth

The Pacific ocean and the continent of America are visible in the pictures which were taken from a distance of 5,000km. (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CWC should appoint interim chief then hold party polls for top posts: Tharoor

The urgent appointment of an interim president followed by internal elections to the senior leadership positions in the party will strengthen the credibility and legitimacy of the Congress nationwide, he said. (Photo: File)

'Warned of a misadventure': P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor on J&K turmoil

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted to express solidarity with Omar Abdullah. (Photo: File)

Mumbai schools, colleges shut today as more rain predicted

All government and semi-government employees in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are allowed to report late for duty on Monday, an official statement said. (Photo: File)

13 dead, 5 injured in road accident in Telangana

At least 13 people died and five suffered injuries in a road accident in Kothapalli area of Mahabubnagar in Telangana on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Amid Kashmir turmoil, Union Cabinet meeting at Modi's residence underway

Meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs are also likely to be held on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham