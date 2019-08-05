Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2019 Amid Kashmir turmoil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid Kashmir turmoil, Union Cabinet meeting at Modi's residence underway

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 5, 2019, 8:32 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 10:01 am IST
This meeting comes hours after Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone were placed under house arrest on Sunday night.
Meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs are also likely to be held on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs are also likely to be held on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Cabinet will meet at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at 09:30 am.

This meeting comes hours after the National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone were placed under house arrest on Sunday night.

 

The news of their house arrest came into light when Omar Abdullah hinted about the move on social media. He tweeted: “I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight and the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us."

Many political leaders, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Communist Party of India-Marxist chief Sitaram Yechury, came out in his support.

Meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs are also likely to be held on Monday.

...
Tags: j&k turmoil, narendra modi, cabinet meeting, omar abdullah, mehbooba mufti, kashmir turmoil
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The urgent appointment of an interim president followed by internal elections to the senior leadership positions in the party will strengthen the credibility and legitimacy of the Congress nationwide, he said. (Photo: File)

CWC should appoint interim chief then hold party polls for top posts: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted to express solidarity with Omar Abdullah. (Photo: File)

'Warned of a misadventure': P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor on J&K turmoil

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that the Income Tax Department is 'running amok' in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall. (Photo: File)

I-T dept ‘running amok’ to meet India's revenue shortfall: Rahul Gandhi

AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam, DMK’s Kathir Anand and NTK’s Deepa Lakshmi are the prominent candidates in the fray. (Representational Image)

Voting underway in Tamil Nadu's Vellore Lok Sabha constituency



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Law which allowed circulation of Rs 1000 notes in 1999 scrapped

Parliament passed a bill to repeal 58 laws from the statute books on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Incredible new Apple leak will save boring 2019 iPhone 11

Apple is saving one standout feature for the iPhone 11 and this is support for the Apple Pencil.
 

Apple has lost faith in 2019 iPhone 11

Apple doesn’t see the upcoming iPhone propelling a turnaround in its sales. (Photo: BGR)
 

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

Alongside a black-and-white photograph with a friend from his army days, Singh tweeted, 'There is no greater bond than the one made in the Indian Army. Grateful to have had the friendship and company of the nation's best. Cheers to the friends that accept you for who you are and always have your back. Happy World Friendship Day.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

The picture accompanying the tweet is a collage of photos features policemen helping residents as the city has been battered by heavy downpour of late, disrupting normal life. (Photo: Twitter I @MumbaiPolice)
 

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2’s first set of pictures of Earth

The Pacific ocean and the continent of America are visible in the pictures which were taken from a distance of 5,000km. (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CWC should appoint interim chief then hold party polls for top posts: Tharoor

The urgent appointment of an interim president followed by internal elections to the senior leadership positions in the party will strengthen the credibility and legitimacy of the Congress nationwide, he said. (Photo: File)

'Warned of a misadventure': P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor on J&K turmoil

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted to express solidarity with Omar Abdullah. (Photo: File)

Mumbai schools, colleges shut today as more rain predicted

All government and semi-government employees in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are allowed to report late for duty on Monday, an official statement said. (Photo: File)

13 dead, 5 injured in road accident in Telangana

At least 13 people died and five suffered injuries in a road accident in Kothapalli area of Mahabubnagar in Telangana on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Kashmir turmoil: Omar, Mufti under house arrest; internet snapped

The meeting was attended by Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Taj Mohiuddin (Congress), Muzaffar Beig (PDP), Sajad Lone and Imran Ansari (People’s Conference), Shah Faesal (J&K Peoples Movement) and MY Tarigami (CPI-M). (Photo: Omar Abdullah | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham