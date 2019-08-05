Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2019 With the removal of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

With the removal of Article 370, what has Jammu and Kashmir lost?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Aug 5, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 1:28 pm IST
Amit Shah said that Article 370 that gave special status to the state of J&K was declared repealed by the Centre.
(Photo: AP)
 (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir was declared repealed by the Centre.

The President Ram Nath Kovind had signed the order and said it would come into force "at once".

 

Here is what you need to know about Article 370 and 35A:

Article 370, which was always the bone of contention between the state’s politicians and the central BJP leadership, dealt with special powers conferred upon the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Incorporated in the Constitution on October 17, 1949, Article 370 exempted the state from the Indian Constitution (barring Article 1 and Article 370 itself) and allowed it to draft its own Constitution, thereby giving it an “autonomous state” power.

Jammu and Kashmir was accorded special status under Article 370 under Part XXI of the Constitution, which dealt with “Temporary, Transitional and Special provisions”.

All provisions of the Constitution which were applicable to other states were not applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from the autonomy, Article 370 lent other powers such as the need of “concurrence of the state government” if the central government planned to make amendments to the concurrent list of subjects.

Under this provision, the government could declare an emergency in the state only in case of war or external aggression. The Union government could not declare emergency on grounds of internal disturbance or imminent danger unless it was made at the request or with the concurrence of the state government.

Earlier, the government needed approval from the state government for all laws, except those relating to defence, foreign affairs, finance and communications.

This Article provided the people of Jammu and Kashmir with two types of citizenship. One was Indian citizenship and another was Kashmiri citizenship. With the removal of this special privilege, the citizen of the state would now have single citizenship.

After the revoke of this Article, Kashmir will have only one flag i.e. Indian flag.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir’s area, name and boundary could not be altered without the consent of the state Assembly.

Article 35A was added to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution by a 1954 Presidential order which gave special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. It was introduced by the then President Rajendra Prasad on the advice of the Nehru government.

It gave the Jammu and Kashmir government the right to decide who qualified as a ‘permanent resident’. The permanent resident was subject to some special rights.

It disallowed people outside from the state from buying or owning immovable property in Jammu and Kashmir, settle permanently or availing state-sponsored scholarship schemes.

It also denied property rights to a woman who married a person from outside the state.

To guarantee the special rights and privileges, the Article 35A said no act of the state legislature that came under it could be challenged for violating the Constitution or any other laws.

...
Tags: kashmir turmoil, article 370, amit shah, article 35a
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

A division bench headed by Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justice B R Gavai, passed the order, on a bail plea moved by the convict. (Photo: File)

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC refuses to grant bail to Sajjan Kumar

The 'high alert' is based on non-specific inputs and it has been issued keeping in mind the latest developments in the Parliament on Jammu and Kashmir and the Independence Day celebrations slated for August 15, according to officials. (Photo: File/ PTI)

With ongoing developments in Kashmir, Delhi metro put on high alert

In a big step aimed at enhancing passengers' convenience, the IRCTC has brought 34 trained air hostesses and flight steward on Vande Bharat Express. (Photo: ANI)

Vande Bharat Express to give flight-like hospitality by air hostesses to passengers

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to shift the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week to AIIMS Delhi, from King George Medical University Hospital in Lucknow, for better treatment. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer to be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi: SC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stunning Apple AirPods rival earbuds can be charged in a smartwatch

Aipower feels for the sake of portability, charging wireless earbuds on your wrist is an ideal solution as they get embedded in a smartwatch.
 

Mahindra launches all-new Mojo 300 ABS

Mahindra has launched the new Mojo 300 ABS in India at Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom India),
 

Steve Jobs was right from the very beginning with iPhone 11 design

The iPhone 11 changes will see the most exciting upgrades to the handsets and it will also make a leap 12 years into the past to do so.
 

Rakhi Sawant confirms marrying NRI, her honeymoon pics go viral; see

Rakhi Sawant. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple iPhone 11 could be unveiled on this date

The iPhone 11 series could be announced on September 10. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

‘Majestic machine’ of World War II to attempt 43,500 km global flight

The restored plane fought in World War II but has been de-militarised, stripped of its guns and paintwork to reveal the shining, silvery metal underneath. (Photo: Twitter/ LongestFlight)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC refuses to grant bail to Sajjan Kumar

A division bench headed by Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justice B R Gavai, passed the order, on a bail plea moved by the convict. (Photo: File)

With ongoing developments in Kashmir, Delhi metro put on high alert

The 'high alert' is based on non-specific inputs and it has been issued keeping in mind the latest developments in the Parliament on Jammu and Kashmir and the Independence Day celebrations slated for August 15, according to officials. (Photo: File/ PTI)

Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer to be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to shift the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week to AIIMS Delhi, from King George Medical University Hospital in Lucknow, for better treatment. (Photo: File)

Vande Bharat Express to give flight-like hospitality by air hostesses to passengers

In a big step aimed at enhancing passengers' convenience, the IRCTC has brought 34 trained air hostesses and flight steward on Vande Bharat Express. (Photo: ANI)

UN appeals for maximum restraint along LoC

Quoting the UN Secretary-General's Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, Radio Pakistan said the appeal has been made to both the neighbouring countries. He also said that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan has reported an increase in military activity at the LoC recently. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham