Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Toll is 68

Published Apr 4, 2020, 10:30 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2020, 10:51 am IST
The coronapositive numbers have doubled in four days, and strong indications that the virus is no longer a foreign import
Tamil Nadu update

Tamil Nadu had the big spurt, with the total number of coronavirus positive patients zooming to 411. On  with Friday, 102 positive cases were detected. Except two patients in Chennai, one with a travel history to the U.S. and another with a 'co-morbid condition', the remaining 100 fresh positive cases were all at the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi in March. Of the 411 positive cases, 364 attended the Delhi meet from Tamil Nadu.

 

Telangana update

Telangana had two deaths on Friday, and reported 75 new positive cases. This was the highest number of cases to be reported on a single day, indicating that the epidemic is now at the foot of an exponential curve. The total number of positive cases stands at 229 and the total death toll at 11.

A little good news on a grim day

Bhopal: The first person to test positive in Bhopal, a London-returned woman, and her journalist father, have been discharged from the AIIMS hospital after their repeat samples tested negative this morning.

India corona toll rises to 68

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India has risen to 68, the Health Ministry bulletin this morning said. The number of cases is now up to 2,902. We'll have the full story soon.

Active cases doubled in four days

India is now poised at the foot of the expected exponential curve of theCovid-19 epidemic, with the active cases count crossing the 2000 mark last night. As per the latest update by the government’s dashboard on MyGov.in, there are 2322 active cases of coronavirus positive cases now. There have been 62 deaths so far.

India is now essaying the steep curve up right now. The total number of cases has doubled in the last three days. We were at 1,251 on March 31 and now stand at 2322.

Indianexpress.com reported that over 25 per cent of the positive cases so far are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at Nizamuddin in Old Delhi last month.

Friday saw the biggest spike in 24 hours, with 478 new cases reported. Of these 247 have been traced to the Nizamuddin gathering.

While it is tempting to think that the epidemic can be arrested if we track down each of the contacts of the Nizamuddin positivies – quite a daunting task by itself—we are now receiving cases that have no travel history at all. As in the case of the Rajasthan woman who died last night.

No-travel-history death reported from Rajasthan

Jaipur: A 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman having no travel history died at a hospital in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Saturday as the state reported 12 fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 191.

The victim was a 60-year-old woman who had been admitted at the PBM Hospital at Bikaner four days ago. She had no travel history. She was handicapped and on ventilator.

