 LIVE !  :  With things getting frantic in several states, civic agencies have doubled up on disinfecting as many streets as possible. This is a scene from Visakhapatnam, where the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation is using mist cannon to spray sodium hypochlorite on roads and buildings. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna) Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Toll is 68
 
Nation Current Affairs 04 Apr 2020 75 new Covid cases, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

75 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE | KANIZA GARARI
Published Apr 4, 2020, 9:28 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2020, 9:28 am IST
This is the highest number of cases recorded on a single day so far
Mounted police patrol Laad Bazar in Hyderabad enforcing the coronavirus lockdown on Friday, April 3, 2020. (PTI)
 Mounted police patrol Laad Bazar in Hyderabad enforcing the coronavirus lockdown on Friday, April 3, 2020. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 75 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus  and two more deaths due to the disease it causes, Covid-19 on Friday. This was the highest number thus far of cases to be reported on a single day, indicating that the epidemic is now at the foot of an exponential curve.

The total number of positive cases stands at 229 and the total death toll at 11.

 

The deaths included a 55-year-old woman who had no travel history to any place in India came in for treatment for suspected pneumonia to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on March 31. She died the next day. Her swab samples were taken but the results arrived Covid-19 positive after her death.

After the death of the woman, Ranga Reddy district collector Amoy Kumar and Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar visited Chegur village from where the woman hailed.

Collector Amoy Kumar said the woman ran a small grocery in the village and it was very likely she exposed many of her customers to the virus. A survey is being conducted to identify people who were in contact with her, including those who carried her body for cremation.

On March 19, four persons from Bihar came to the village and took shelter in a house belonging to her. They had travelled by the Sampark Kranthi Express, in which people returning from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Old Delhi also travelled. These four persons too are being quarantined.

About 30 teams are working to conduct a survey in the village, said Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar.

The other patient who died on Friday is a 45-year-old from Secunderabad, who had developed a severe respiratory infection.

Of the 75 patients who have tested Covid-19 positive, eight have been shifted from the Nature Cure Hospital and three from Fever Hospital, including a child. After confirmation of positive status, they were brought to Gandhi Hospital, which is a notified Covid-19 hospital. All confirmed cases have to be treated there.

The remaining 64 patients are people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Nizamuddin. A total of 30 people who were part of the congregation, who have no symptoms, are being shifted to isolation centres.

Ten Indonesian nationals, who tested positive, have now been declared negative. They are going to be quarantined for 14 more days at the Chest Hospital.

The doctors at Gandhi Hospital had sent a requisition to the central Health Ninistry that relatives must behave properly with frontline workers and not obstruct them in work. This was sent after doctors at Gandhi Hospital were attacked by angry relatives of a deceased patient.

The Union Health Ninistry on Friday appealed to patients and their family members not to create hurdles for health workers. A concern has also been raised on misbehaviour and asked people to co-operate in the process of testing.

The biggest problem is time duration for test results to be known, which is more than 24 hours. This is making people restless, as they are made to sit in rooms and have no clue what is going to happen to them.

Anxiety and panic are driving them crazy. To top it all, doctors, paramedical staff and others do not want to come close to them. The emotional distancing and in hospitals is puzzling these patients.

A senior doctor explained, “Earlier, we would all surround a patient. Now we are not going close to them. This makes a patient wonder what is so wrong with them that even a treating doctor is not coming close.”

...
Tags: telangana, coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Indian paramedics prepare to transport a group of residents to a quarantine facility, amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus at the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. AP Photo

India's Covid19 death toll climbs to 68, over 2,900 cases reported

Representational Image. (PTI)

Hospital canteen closes in Hyderabad as corona suspects walks in to have tea

With things getting frantic in several states, civic agencies have doubled up on disinfecting as many streets as possible. This is a scene from Visakhapatnam, where the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation is using mist cannon to spray sodium hypochlorite on roads and buildings. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna)

Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Toll is 68

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews the facilities which will be granted to coronavirus-affected patients, during a nationwide lockdown, at Advanced Institute Of Medical Sciences in Bhopal. PTI Photo

Bhopal's 1st COVID-19 patient discharged after testing neagtive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre reserves jobs in J&K for domiciles after anger over April 1 order

Security personnel stand guard on a road during 3rd day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar. PTI Photo

Rajasthan: 60-year old woman dies of Covid19, 12 new cases reported

Members of a voluntary organization wear protective gear before distributing food to people in Mumbai, India. AP Photo

Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on migrant workers' wages

A migrant worker from Rajasthan carries a child as she walks along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway during the nationwide lockdown in Vijayawada on Friday. PTI photo

India's corona fatalities mount to 62, cases to 2,547

Women stand in a queue to collect potable water from a tanker in a village near Jodhpur on Friday. PTI photo

Southern Railways to turn train coaches into isolation wards for Covid19 patients

PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham