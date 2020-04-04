 LIVE !  :  With things getting frantic in several states, civic agencies have doubled up on disinfecting as many streets as possible. This is a scene from Visakhapatnam, where the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation is using mist cannon to spray sodium hypochlorite on roads and buildings. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna) Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Toll is 68
 
Nation Current Affairs 04 Apr 2020 Rajasthan: 60-year o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajasthan: 60-year old woman dies of Covid19, 12 new cases reported

PTI
Published Apr 4, 2020, 9:43 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2020, 9:43 am IST
Of the new cases, eight can be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi
Members of a voluntary organization wear protective gear before distributing food to people in Mumbai, India. AP Photo
 Members of a voluntary organization wear protective gear before distributing food to people in Mumbai, India. AP Photo

Jaipur: A 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman having no travel history died at a hospital in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Saturday as the state reported 12 fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 191, an official said.

Of the new cases, eight can be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in mid-March, he said.

 

"A 60-year-old woman admitted at a government hospital (PBM Hospital) at Bikaner for last four days died today. She had no travel history. She was handicapped and on ventilator," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said that out of eight Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases, six are from Jhunjhunu and two from Churu district.

Of the rest four, three are from Banswara and one from Bhilwara.

The three in Banswara include two who had initially tested negative, but whose test results returned positive on Saturday, he said.

In Bhilwara, an OPD patient at a private hospital, where doctors and nursing staff were found coronavirus positive earlier, has also been confirmed positive, Singh said.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 191 in the state, the official said.

...
Tags: covid-19 india, rajasthan coronavirus update, covid-19 deaths
Location: India, Rajasthan, Bikaner


Latest From Nation

Indian paramedics prepare to transport a group of residents to a quarantine facility, amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus at the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. AP Photo

India's Covid19 death toll climbs to 68, over 2,900 cases reported

Representational Image. (PTI)

Hospital canteen closes in Hyderabad as corona suspects walks in to have tea

With things getting frantic in several states, civic agencies have doubled up on disinfecting as many streets as possible. This is a scene from Visakhapatnam, where the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation is using mist cannon to spray sodium hypochlorite on roads and buildings. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna)

Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Toll is 68

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews the facilities which will be granted to coronavirus-affected patients, during a nationwide lockdown, at Advanced Institute Of Medical Sciences in Bhopal. PTI Photo

Bhopal's 1st COVID-19 patient discharged after testing neagtive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's Covid19 death toll climbs to 68, over 2,900 cases reported

Indian paramedics prepare to transport a group of residents to a quarantine facility, amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus at the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. AP Photo

Bhopal's 1st COVID-19 patient discharged after testing neagtive

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews the facilities which will be granted to coronavirus-affected patients, during a nationwide lockdown, at Advanced Institute Of Medical Sciences in Bhopal. PTI Photo

Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Toll is 68

With things getting frantic in several states, civic agencies have doubled up on disinfecting as many streets as possible. This is a scene from Visakhapatnam, where the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation is using mist cannon to spray sodium hypochlorite on roads and buildings. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna)

Centre reserves jobs in J&K for domiciles after anger over April 1 order

Security personnel stand guard on a road during 3rd day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar. PTI Photo

Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on migrant workers' wages

A migrant worker from Rajasthan carries a child as she walks along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway during the nationwide lockdown in Vijayawada on Friday. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham