 LIVE !  :  With things getting frantic in several states, civic agencies have doubled up on disinfecting as many streets as possible. This is a scene from Visakhapatnam, where the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation is using mist cannon to spray sodium hypochlorite on roads and buildings. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna) Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Toll is 68
 
Nation Current Affairs 04 Apr 2020 Tamil Nadu zeroes in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu zeroes in on hotspots as positive cases rise to 411

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ZAKEER HUSSAIN, R. VALAYAPATHY & D SEKAR
Published Apr 4, 2020, 9:20 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2020, 9:30 am IST
City police have zeroed in on nine hotspots which they have barricaded and restricted the entry of new vehicles or persons
Representational Image. (PTI)
 Representational Image. (PTI)

Chennai: Intensifying the Covid-19 containment measures, health and civic authorities ring-fenced potential virus hot-spots including nine in greater Chennai, as the total number of coronavirus positive patients zoomed to 411 with Friday alone accounting for 102 positive cases in Tamil Nadu.

Except two patients in Chennai, one with a travel history to the U.S. and another with 'co-morbid condition' reporting positive today, all the remaining 100 fresh positive cases have a 'travel history' to the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi recently.  In fact, of the 411 total positive cases 364 have attended the Delhi meet from Tamil Nadu.

 

Giving these details at a press conference here on Friday evening, State Health Secretary, Dr Beela Rajesh said, while seven of them have been discharged so far, the clinical condition of all of them "is very, very stable".

"None of them require any critical care nor are in ICU," she said.

Dr Beela Rajesh said with a section of the patients requesting they be allowed to take treatment in private hospitals, the chief minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami has taken a decision that they could also go to private hospitals and pay for it, though treatment in government hospitals is free.

As Chennai leads all the 37 districts in the State with a maximum of 81 positive cases so far, the city police have zeroed in on nine hotspots of suspected coronavirus cases, which they have barricaded and restricting the entry of new vehicles or persons.

These hotspots in the metro include Puliyanthope, Ennore, Tondairpet, Netaji Nagar, Muthayalpet, Pudupet, Purasawakkam, Saidapet and Velachery, police sources said.  

In a related decision to avert overcrowding in fish markets, chicken and mutton stalls, as was seen last Sunday where social distance norms were thrown to the winds by the people, the Chennai Corporation decided to shut all such shops on Monday, April 6, coinciding with Mahaveer Jayanthi.

District collectors have also been advised to take similar decisions. The authorities have also warned that shops violating the social distance norm and those functioning without proper licenses will be sealed, sources said.

Stressing that Tamil Nadu continued to be in Stage-II of the disease, Dr Beela Rajesh said the government was now "aggressively focusing on the Containment Plan (CP)" in all the districts. She said the objective was to focus on every single person within the containment zone.

As soon as somebody has tested positive in any particular area, "we try to cover every house" within a five-km radius (Containment Zone) and a seven-km buffer zone."

Health workers and others from various departments form various teams are involved in both 'active containment' and 'passive containment' steps, she said.

The idea was to check every house and bring all those with suspected symptoms for the virus into the stream of isolation, house quarantine or hospital treatment if needed, so that no individual was left out, Dr Beela said.

 In addition to this, in both the containment and buffer zones, with help of local bodies staff, sanitization of all areas was intensively done.  So far, about 4.50 lakh to five lakh population have been thus covered under the CP, she said, adding that this would go up as more positive cases show up.

The health secretary said, as on date 86,342 passengers are under home quarantine for 28 days. Currently, 105 asymptomatic passengers from highly-affected countries are being quarantined in quarantine facilities near the airport and 1,580 are under 'hospital isolation'.

Three samples of persons with respiratory illnesses during the house checks, turned out to be positive cases.  Total samples tested till date is 3,684. But all the cases are stable so far.  

Meanwhile, in Salem, Rahmath, 58, of the railway colony area who was under home-quarantine passed away on Friday, but public health authorities said he was already having other medical complications as a diabetic.

Rahmath had not tested positive for Covid-19, nor was he among those who had travelled to the Jamaat meeting in Delhi from Salem, they made clear. As many as 57 others who had returned to Salem from Delhi are being tested.

At Tiruchy, at the meeting convened by the district collector, Mr. S. Sivarasu with all religious leaders on Friday, the Tiruchy district SP Ziaul Haque also participated and they discussed the need for all sections to cooperate with the Covid-19 protection measures.

It is learnt that while 24 persons who attended the Delhi Jamaat meeting from Tiruchy district were still stranded in New Delhi, one other person from Bheemanagar in the town who returned has been hospitalised, sources said.

...
Tags: tablighi jamaat congregation, chief minister edappadi k palaniswami, hotspots, nizamuddin, puliyanthope, ennore, tondairpet, netaji nagar, muthayalpet, pudupet, purasawakkam, saidapet, velachery, police, barricade, coronavirus, covid-19, containment zone, tiruchy, trichy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

No time for Jamaat row as cases rise: Tamil Nadu health secretary
Tamil Nadu student dies as he walks home from Maharashtra

Latest From Nation

Indian paramedics prepare to transport a group of residents to a quarantine facility, amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus at the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. AP Photo

India's Covid19 death toll climbs to 68, over 2,900 cases reported

Representational Image. (PTI)

Hospital canteen closes in Hyderabad as corona suspects walks in to have tea

With things getting frantic in several states, civic agencies have doubled up on disinfecting as many streets as possible. This is a scene from Visakhapatnam, where the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation is using mist cannon to spray sodium hypochlorite on roads and buildings. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna)

Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Toll is 68

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews the facilities which will be granted to coronavirus-affected patients, during a nationwide lockdown, at Advanced Institute Of Medical Sciences in Bhopal. PTI Photo

Bhopal's 1st COVID-19 patient discharged after testing neagtive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre reserves jobs in J&K for domiciles after anger over April 1 order

Security personnel stand guard on a road during 3rd day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar. PTI Photo

Rajasthan: 60-year old woman dies of Covid19, 12 new cases reported

Members of a voluntary organization wear protective gear before distributing food to people in Mumbai, India. AP Photo

Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on migrant workers' wages

A migrant worker from Rajasthan carries a child as she walks along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway during the nationwide lockdown in Vijayawada on Friday. PTI photo

India's corona fatalities mount to 62, cases to 2,547

Women stand in a queue to collect potable water from a tanker in a village near Jodhpur on Friday. PTI photo

Southern Railways to turn train coaches into isolation wards for Covid19 patients

PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham