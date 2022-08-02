Tribunals on permanent basis to resolve land disputes in AP

The chief minister held a review on the Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme at Tadepalli on Tuesday. (File Photo/ Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took a major decision for the settlement of land disputes in AP by establishing tribunals on a permanent basis.

The chief minister held a review on the Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme at Tadepalli on Tuesday. He asked officials to set up the tribunal in each mandal and operate it on a permanent basis.

Reviewing the Comprehensive Land Survey (CLS) system, he emphasized on evolving a proper mechanism to resolve land disputes, which may arise during the ongoing survey. Officials must keep mobile tribunal units ready.

Jagan asked officials to introduce a flawless system for resolving land disputes. It should help the people win legal rights on their land at the earliest. Officials must classify the land disputes with the government and mention them in the list of survey numbers, to easily identify whether a land is legally clear or not.

The chief minister stressed on ensuring quality and standards in the survey process and the authorities should adopt these in the settlement of land disputes.

He said third-party supervision must be there while considering the appeals, to ensure a transparent process and avoid causing any loss to the claimant. Action must be taken against the staff who commit mistakes, the CM said.

Jagan said a survey should be done if and when a person applies for it. Officials must take action against the errant juniors if the survey is not done within the stipulated time.

Jagan asked the officials to increase the monthly targets for aerial flying and drone flying as part of the survey process and told them to expedite the survey in municipalities and corporations.

The officials explained to the chief minister that they are covering 1000 villages per month and would complete the entire survey by September 2023.

The chief minister advised the officials to seek support from renowned legal firms in the comprehensive survey for resolving critical issues and ensuring better output. Roll out the registration services in village and ward secretariats by the time the present survey is completed, he said, and told officials to keep dummy documents available for people in creating awareness on the registration process.

The chief minister asked the officials to display the ACB toll-free number through posters in all government offices.

Energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra and officials were present.