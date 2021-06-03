Nation Other News 03 Jun 2021 Complete land survey ...
Complete land survey by June 2023, says CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 3, 2021, 1:54 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2021, 9:04 am IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy also said that the registration process be continued in secretariats
 The CM said that the survey would be conducted in three phases and directed the officials to procure required modern survey equipment for a smooth conduct of the programme. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to complete the first-of-its-kind comprehensive land survey programme in the state by June 2023. He conducted a review meeting on YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha scheme at the CM camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

The CM said that the survey would be conducted in three phases and directed the officials to procure required modern survey equipment for a smooth conduct of the programme. He noted that the survey work was moving at a slow pace due to the prevailing Covid situation and asked the officials to make suitable arrangements to complete the survey in the stipulated time. He called for regular review meetings and urged the officials to work with dedication and coordination to complete the project.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy also said that the registration process be continued in secretariats. He directed the officials to expedite comprehensive land survey in urban areas as well. He insisted that once the survey is completed, clear titles should be given and there should not be any scope for land disputes.

The officials said they set up 70 base stations till now and they are working with complete accuracy. They said they would set up more ground stations with the help of Survey of India and also use drones wherever needed. The pilot project was almost ready and would be conducted in 4,800 villages in the first phase. They said they would complete a comprehensive land survey in those villages and purification of records would be done from December 2020 to March 2021 and then a draft would be printed.

 

Regarding land surveys in urban local bodies, the officials informed that they started a survey at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district. They said surveys would be conducted in 41 towns and cities in phase 1 from June 2021 to January 2022, and phase 2 would begin in February 2022 in 42 towns and cities. It  would be completed by October 2022. The phase 3 would begin in November 2022 in 41 towns and cities and would be over by April 2023.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishnadas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam, Land Administration Chief Commissioner Neerab Kumar Prasad, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, Revenue Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargav, Finance Principal Secretary S.S Rawat, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Revenue Principal Secretary V. Usha Rani, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, Revenue (Survey, Settlements and Land Records) Commissioner Siddarth Jain, IG (Stamps and Registrations) M.V.V. Seshagiri Babu and other officials were present.

 

