Jagan directs officials to expedite all land related issues

The Chief Minister sought a special team, including experts in land records and legal matters, to develop an appropriate policy
Reddy instructed officials to procure necessary equipment and resources, including drones and software, to complete the land survey exercise. — Twitter
VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to expedite land survey process under YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha programme besides launching land mutation process in village secretariats. The Chief Minister said land records should be updated at the time of land purchases and sales and ensure security of the data.

He was at a review meeting on YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha programme in the CM Camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday.

 

The Chief Minister sought a special team, including experts in land records and legal matters, to develop an appropriate policy. Based on their recommendations, SoPs for registration and mutation process will be formed ensuring that these services are within the village secretariats.

Reddy instructed officials to procure necessary equipment and resources, including drones and software, to complete the land survey exercise. He directed officials to take up a week-long updation programme once in a year to ensure transparency. He said that reforms should be beneficial to farmers and landowners and leave no scope for corruption.

 

He said that appropriate action should be taken to avoid mistakes that were committed by the earlier government with regard to records of prohibited lands. He called for a policy that gave no scope for such mistakes, thereby strengthening the system.

The officials said that till date, survey was completed in 51 villages during a pilot project. They assured that another 650 villages would be surveyed by December, covering one village from each mandal. Similarly, the survey will be completed in 2400 villages by June 22, 2022 and another 2400 villages two months later, covering a total of 5500 villages. Officials stated that the entire survey would be completed by June 2023.

 

As part of the pilot project, they informed that 30,679 farms were surveyed in 51 villages, and they had taken up to 3549 land owners. Upon completion of the survey, a pass book with full details and maps were given to farmers.

Ministers Dharmana Krishnadas and Botsa Satyanarayana, bureaucrats and senior officials, including Ajaya Kallam, Sameer Sharma, Neerab Kumar Prasad, Y Srilakshmi, Ajay Jain, SS Rawat, V Usharani, Siddharth Jain, Kona Sasidhar and MM Nayak were present.

