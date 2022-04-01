Nation Current Affairs 31 Mar 2022 AP to set up mobile ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP to set up mobile tribunals to solve land issues

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 1, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2022, 12:52 am IST
Y.S.JaganMohan Reddy- Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (DC file)
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh will set up Mobile Tribunals to solve land issues. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has asked officials to initiate the process, resolve previous problems of web lands in a most transparent manner and finalise the procedures (SOPs) in this regard.

The chief minister said land records should be prepared in such a way that they can’t be changed or tampered. Physical records should be prepared along with electronic ones.

 

Jagan held a review meeting on YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha scheme and inspected the drones designed for comprehensive land survey using advanced technology.

During the meeting held at the camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the chief minister said physical records should be updated regularly and ensure the survey is done immediately after the applications came in.

The CM said the system should be corruption-free. Stringent action should be taken against the corrupt and registrations should be done at village/ward secretariats. Mobile Tribunals would help resolve the issues locally.

 

He said there should be no controversies by the time clear title deeds are given to the land owners. Officials should involve the Law Department in the process and prepare a road map.

The officials informed the chief minister that 51 advanced drones will be operational for the land survey by April 5. Another 20 drones are being procured to expedite the process. A total of 154 drones will be used for land survey.

The drone survey was completed in 1441 villages so far and more areas will be covered before the monsoon season. Purification of land records is being done along with the comprehensive land survey.

 

The officials said they would give web land application, village land register application, and village account register, along with land title deed. They would update the land records as per records with the village secretariats so that the issues raised due to web land will be resolved.

The officials said they laid out plans to complete the land survey and issue clear titles in 5200 villages by the end of July 2023; some 5700 villages by the end of August 2023; and 6460 villages by the end of September 2023.

The first phase of taking Orthorectified Radar Image (ORI) images in villages will be completed by November, the second phase by December and the third phase by January 2023.

 

Deputy chief minister (revenue ) Dharmana Krishna Das, Panchayat Raj and rural development minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, municipal administration and urban development minister Botsa Satyanarayana, CM's principal adviser Ajeya Kallam, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, CCLA special chief secretary Sai Prasad, revenue special chief secretary Rajat Bhargav, revenue commissioner Siddarth Jain and other officials were present.

Tags: andhra pradesh mobile tribunals
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


