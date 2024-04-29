If you have a goal to exercise every day, a workout timetable can be a helpful tool to make this happen. It is simply a chart of your personal fitness plan. This timetable has everything you are committed to doing in a week, mapped day wise.

Making a difference

A workout timetable helps create a routine, ensures regular physical activity, and promotes discipline. By mixing up cardio, strength training, yoga, and a rest day, you create a well-rounded timetable. Saurabh Bothra, CEO & certified Yoga instructor, Habuild, says, “As for its impact, the effectiveness varies. The secret words are ‘commitment’ and ‘customisation’. If you are committed to the workout plan, the timetable will work. But if you set unrealistic goals with a larger-than-life workout timetable, it won’t work. So, everyone needs to customise their timetable in the way that ‘fits’ their stage of growth. With that said, a timetable does help us get the best out of our exercises and keeping tabs on the areas we target. Since our muscles need rest to grow stronger, ideally, a workout timetable should include training for every muscle group during the week. This balance ensures adequate recovery and variety in the journey.”

Being effective





Do it right To boost the effectiveness of your workout timetable, first, set goals that match what you can do and what you want to achieve. “Consistency is key to fitness success. A carefully crafted timetable establishes a routine, fostering habit formation. Aligning workouts with personal preferences enhances adherence, making fitness enjoyable and sustainable. Regularity ingrains fitness into daily life, while regulation prevents burnout and overexertion,” says Kushal Pal Singh, Fitness and Performance expert, Anytime Fitness. A structured timetable organises workouts systematically, incorporating various exercises like strength training, cardio, and flexibility work on different days for a balanced approach to fitness. “Also, having different workouts every day makes it fun to follow, and the timetable keeps you on track. To make such a table effective, make sure you add enough variations to the table. Give balanced days to every sort of priority like endurance, strength, power, and hypertrophy. Also, make sure you add enough rest and recovery days to keep it going,” says Chirag Barjatya, founder PFC Club, a leading fitness startup.Do it right





Aim and shoot A workout timetable initiates your fitness journey with precision, instilling discipline and consistency for habit formation. Technology supports consistency by providing flexibility through various options like gyms, online classes, and personal coaches. Arushi Verma, co-founder, FITPASS, says, “While a workout timetable sets the foundation, having options and flexibility enhances the overall effectiveness and enjoyment of your fitness journey. Remember, the key is not just in following a timetable religiously but in finding a balance that works for you and keeps you motivated.”Aim and shoot

To achieve fitness goals efficiently, having a workout timetable is key. It outlines exercises, intensity, frequency, rest, and progression, streamlining your sessions and guiding you toward success.

“A well-designed workout timetable aligns with an individual’s fitness goals, lifestyle, workout preferences, strengths, and weaknesses. This approach helps them follow the timetable with ease while ensuring that the workouts are purposeful and targeted.

Having a clear plan at hand reduces the chances of skipping workouts. It helps people proceed with their daily workout sessions with confidence and enhances the overall mental well-being associated with the fitness journey. When you have a workout timetable in hand, you don’t have to think of exercises or plan anything when you are working out. With a flow of exercise, intensity, and reps marked beforehand, one can easily follow and complete a workout session with ease. This helps them workout daily and achieve their daily workout goals,” says Miten Kakaiya fitness coach, and founder of Miten Says Fitness. So, go ahead and make a workout timetable —follow these simple rules and make your workout count.

