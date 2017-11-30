search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

China’s ‘master’ tomb raider gets death penalty for robbing historical burial sites

AFP
Published Nov 30, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2017, 6:51 pm IST
Yao Yuzhong made a 30-year career out of robbing historical burial sites.
The Paper, a Chinese news website, noted that Yao was considered the 'kingpin' of a gang of 225 grave-robbing suspects rounded up by authorities in 2015. (Photo: AFP/ Representative)
 The Paper, a Chinese news website, noted that Yao was considered the 'kingpin' of a gang of 225 grave-robbing suspects rounded up by authorities in 2015. (Photo: AFP/ Representative)

Beijing: A Chinese court has handed a death sentence to a "master" tomb raider from northern China who made a 30-year career out of robbing historical burial sites.

A native of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, 55- year-old Yao Yuzhong was found guilty of "digging ancient cultural sites and ancient graves" and "reselling cultural relics", his lawyer, Bi Baosheng, said.

He was given a suspended death penalty with a two-year period in which to appeal the sentence or have it decreased through good behaviour.

The Paper, a Chinese news website, noted that Yao was considered the "kingpin" of a gang of 225 grave-robbing suspects rounded up by authorities in 2015.

Though Yao had only an elementary school education, he was an avid reader and picked up the tradition of trawling tombs from his father, according to local media in northeast Liaoning province, where Yao was tried.

The practice is a timeworn one in China, a country whose long history and elaborate burial customs have made it ripe territory for coffin-crashers.

Yao reportedly got his start combing graves dating back to the Neolithic Hongshan culture. Such graves are shallow and rely more on the raider's ability to perceive excavation sites than on his digging skills, The Paper said.

He steadily built a reputation as a "master" tomb-raider - "the best in all of China's northeast", the news outlet said.

China has seen an upsurge in grave-robbing incidents coinciding with rising demand for Chinese antiquities.

According to the country's State Administration of Cultural Heritage, there were 103 cases of tomb-raiding and cultural relic theft in 2016.

Tags: chinese court, death sentence, master tomb raider, yao yuzhong
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: When Prabhas' Baahubali made its presence felt at an NBA game in Orlando

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.'
 

Pakistani girl forced to live as a recluse due to a leg weighing 10 kg

Tahira needs help from family members to climb stairs and has been forced to drop out of school due to her condition (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Russian man dies after removing pin from grenade to pose for picture

Police suspect that Alexander didn’t actually expect the grenade to detonate until he threw it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's Matthew Hayden's take on Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul,Virat Kohli

Matthew Hayden recently spoke on India batsmen Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, and said that the duo would be natural choices when playing abroad.(Photo: AFP / PTI / BCCI )
 

Apple iPhone X review: A new beginning for the next iPhone

From being the first one to master the touchscreen to now being the first ones to go with a full front display and eliminating the home button and fingerprint scanner, Apple has set a benchmark with its Anniversary Edition iPhone X this year. Apple states that the iPhone X will set the path for the future mobile phone.
 

Cruel man pours cold water on his dog before leaving her in the snow to die

A petition with over 1000 signatures is seeking action against the man (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Rohingya crisis: Pope Francis arrives in Bangladesh

President Abudul Hamid received the Pope at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. (Photo: AFP)

I favour action in Kashmir: Pervez Musharraf

Pakistan’s former military dictator Pervez Musharraf

Avoid prejudice, hatred: Pope urges Buddhist clergy without mentioning ‘Rohingya'

Pope Francis is on a four-day trip in mainly Buddhist Myanmar, where he has refrained from directly weighing-in on the Rohingya crisis, instead choosing the deliberate language of tolerance and forgiveness. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis avoids mention of Rohingyas in Myanmar

Pope Francis shakes hands with Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Chinese General facing graft charges ends life

Zhang Yang
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham