Bhutan accuses China of violating boundary agreements between the two countries

Bhutan has called for status quo in the Doklam area to be maintained as before June, 2017.
Foreign policy observers feel that China is accusing India of disturbing the peace at the Sikkim border to hide the Chinese unilateral aggression. (Representational image)
New Delhi: Bhutan on Thursday accused China of violating the boundary agreements — to refrain from taking unilateral action or use of force to change the status quo of the Bhutan-China boundary — between the two countries, saying that on June 16, 2017, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) started constructing a motorable road from Dokola in the Doklam area towards the Bhutan Army camp at Zompelri.

Bhutan said it has conveyed to the Chinese side on the ground and through diplomatic channels that the construction of the road inside Bhutanese territory is a direct violation of the agreements and affects the process of demarcation of boundary. Bhutan has called for status quo in the Doklam area to be maintained as before June, 2017.

Bhutan pointed out that it had been decided in written agreements in 1988 and 1998 between Bhutan and China that the two sides would agree to maintain peace and tranquillity in border areas pending resolution of their boundary dispute.

Tags: bhutan-china boundary, chinese people’s liberation army

 




