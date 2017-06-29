World, Neighbours

Stop clamouring for war: Chinese army on Army chief Rawat's comment

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 5:18 pm IST
Rawat had said that India is prepared for security threats posed by China, Pakistan as well as by internal threats.
Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat (Photo: PTI)
Beijing: The Chinese military on Thursday rejected Army chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks as "irresponsible" that India is ready for a two-and-a-half front war, asking him to "stop clamouring for war".

Responding to Rawat's remarks, the People's Liberation Army spokesman Col Wu Qian said: "Such rhetoric is extremely irresponsible".

"We hope that the particular person in the Indian Army could learn from historical lessons and stop such clamouring for war," he told the media.

"Indian Army is fully ready for a two and a half front war," Rawat had said recently.

Meanwhile, the Chinese military has conducted trials of a light weight battle tank in Tibet near the Indian border.

The 35-tonne tank has carried out trials in the plains of Tibet, PLA spokesman Col Wu Qian said in a media briefing.

He was responding to questions about media reports that the People's Liberation Army has carried out an exercise involving a new type of 35-tonne light weight tank in Tibet.

When asked whether it is targeted against India, the PLA spokesman said, "The purpose is to test the parameters of the equipment and is not targeted against any country."

Tags: chinese military, people's liberation army, indian army
Location: China, Peking, Peking

 




