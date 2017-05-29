World, Neighbours

US visa grants: 28 per cent increase for India, 40 per cent decline for Pak

PTI
Published May 29, 2017, 5:41 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 6:00 pm IST
Pak showed a drop in the number of American visas granted to its nationals despite not being on the list of the US travel ban countries.
A similar analysis of 50 Muslim majority countries reveals that number of visas issued to their nationals has also declined by 20 per cent in April as compared to their monthly country average last year, the report said. (Photo: Representational)
 A similar analysis of 50 Muslim majority countries reveals that number of visas issued to their nationals has also declined by 20 per cent in April as compared to their monthly country average last year, the report said. (Photo: Representational)

Islamabad: Pakistan has had a significant 40 per cent drop in the number of American visas granted to its nationals under the new Trump administration despite not being on the list of the US President’s travel ban countries.

Interestingly, the number of non-immigrant US visas to Indians has increased by 28 per cent in March and April this year as compared to the monthly average of the previous year, according to the newly-released monthly official data.

Non-immigrant visas granted to Pakistanis are down by 40 per cent in March and April this year compared to the 2016 monthly average, a Pakistani media report said quoting data released by the US State Department.

Pakistanis were issued 3,925 non-immigrant visas in April and 3,973 visas in March 2017 under the Trump administration. The Obama administration last year issued a total of 78,637 non-immigrant visas to Pakistanis with a monthly average of 6,553, which was 40 per cent higher than the current average.

Before March this year, the State Department did not release monthly breakdowns of visas and only annual figures were available. The report compared the March and April 2017 figures with monthly averages for 2016. Even in 2015, monthly average remained 6,179 as a total of 74,150 Pakistanis had been granted visas.

A spokesperson for the State Department told The News International: “Visa demand is cyclical, not uniform throughout the year and affected by various factors at the local and international level. Visa issuance numbers tend to increase during peak travel seasons, such as during the summer and the winter holidays, though there may be different trends  the country, nationality, or visa-category level”.

The data showed that Indian nationals received 87,049 visas in April and 97,925 visas in March this year. Last year, people from India received 72,082 non-immigrant visas each month on average with an annual total of 864,987 visas. Pakistan is not the only Muslim-majority country experiencing a decline in non-immigrant US visas.

A similar analysis of 50 Muslim majority countries reveals that number of visas issued to their nationals has also declined by 20 per cent in April as compared to their monthly country average last year, the report said.

The six countries targeted by President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban — Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen — experienced a 55 per cent decline in non-immigrant visas compared with last year’s monthly average. Experts believe that drop in visas may indicate that more visa applicants are now subject to excessive scrutiny.

In January, Trump signed an executive order temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen. In March, he signed the revised travel ban excluding Iraq from the list. The order was challenged in a court and a judge had halted the travel ban.

Tags: visa grant, trump administration, immigration
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order for tightening the rules of the H-1B visa programme to stop

US lawmaker calls for abolishing H1B visa lottery system

Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner said programme is in 'desperate' need of reform and it must be addressed with a serious, clear-eyed approach.
23 May 2017 1:48 PM
Employee removals being done based on performance.

H1B Visa effect: Upgrade or perish, techies told

S.N. Vishal, a techie from Madhapur, said the situation was critical for above manager-level employees.
14 May 2017 2:18 AM
According to the letter, the Department is currently considering ways to bring greater transparency to the H-1B program. (Photo: File)

Need legislative change in wage structure to prevent H-1B visas for Indians

Congress has a key role to play when it comes to protecting American workers, Acting Labour Secy said.
06 May 2017 2:36 PM

Technology Gallery

Headphones are an important part of a smartphone user these days and the wireless ones make it more convenient to listen to your favourite soundtrack without worrying about managing the clutter of wires under the jacket. With advanced wireless standards, wireless audio now sounds as good as a professional wired headphone. They are also extremely portable. If you are looking for the best wireless headphone with appreciable sound quality, you should take a look at these five specimens to make your decision making easier.

5 Best luxury wireless headphones
TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Indian cobra in agony after swallowing plastic bottle, spits it out

Villagers can be seen rejoicing it's recovery (Photo: YouTube)
 

Teenager microwaves pet turtle for fun, posts shocking images online

The images created outrage on Twitter (Photo: Twitter)
 

WhatsApp is about to steal this Facebook feature

(Representational image)
 

Moto's has two new smartphones, prices start at Rs 12,000

The Moto E4 is slated to hit shelves on July 17 with a price tag of around $185, making this phone quite affordable to consumers. (Photo: Winfuture)
 

Video: Macron says he was ready to ‘out-trump’ Donald Trump in handshake

Macron held on tight to Trump's notorious power grip as the two men sat next to each other, the Frenchman's mouth clenched and eyes firmly fixed at the 70-year-old tycoon's squinty stare. (Photo: YouTube videograb)
 

After beating humans, Google’s AlphaGo to now help scientists

With AlphaGo, DeepMind has shown that a set of codes has become smart enough to do what they were meant to in the first place – assist humans in their complex work.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sri Lanka deploys thousands of troops as flood toll climbs to 177

Sri Lanka's monsoon death toll has climbed to 177 in the island's worst flooding in 14 years (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan rethinking position on Saudi-led military alliance: report

Pakistan's former army chief General Raheel Sharif. (Photo: AFP)

Facebook 'ban' of anti-Muslim slur sparks Myanmar outcry

Facebook is under global pressure to clamp down on hate speech, violent threats or deliberately misleading information on their platform (FIle Photo)

Nepal celebrates anniversary of Mount Everest conquest

Mount Everest. (Photo: Pixabay)

2 killed, 18 injured in knife attack in southwest China

Chen's father told authorities that his son had a history of mental illness, according to the initial statement. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham