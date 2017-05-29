World, Neighbours

Pakistan: Schoolgirl refuses to clean classroom, pushed down from school building

PTI
Published May 29, 2017, 12:46 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 12:46 pm IST
Fajjar Noor, a class-IX girl student, is battling for her life at Ghurki Hospital, Lahore.
The incident took place at the City District Government Girls School, Kot Shahabdin, Shahdara and the teachers, have been booked for attempted murder case. (Representational image)
 The incident took place at the City District Government Girls School, Kot Shahabdin, Shahdara and the teachers, have been booked for attempted murder case. (Representational image)

Lahore: A 14-year-old Pakistani girl was allegedly pushed by two of her teachers from the rooftop of a school building in the Punjab province for refusing to "clean
the classroom", a media report said.

Fajjar Noor, a class-IX girl student, is battling for her life at Ghurki Hospital, Lahore. She has got multiple fractures and her spinal cord is also broken.

"My class teachers Bushra and Rehana ordered me to clean the classroom as today (May 23) was my turn to do so. I told them that I was not feeling well and she would do it some other day. On this they took me to another room and started slapping me. Then they took me to the rooftop and ordered me to clean it (roof). When I argued, they pushed me from the rooftop," Noor was quoted as saying by Dawn news, after she regained consciousness.

The incident took place at the City District Government Girls School, Kot Shahabdin, Shahdara and the teachers, have been booked for attempted murder case.

Two senior teachers - Rehana Kausar and Bushra Tufail - first inflicted corporal punishment on Fajjar Noor and then took her to top (third) floor of the school building and pushed her down, Punjab Secretary Education (schools) Allah
Bakhsh Malik said.

"The incident took place on May 23 but the school administration and some other officials kept it secret from the education department," Malik said.

"We came to know about (the incident) on Saturday evening. A departmental inquiry has been launched and the matter has also been referred to the Chief Minister Inspection Team for a thorough probe," he added.

"The chief minister has immediately placed District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Ehsan Malik, Deputy DEO Tayyaba Butt and Headmistress Naghmana Irshad under suspension for hiding the incident. Both teachers have also been suspended and they will be proceeded under the Punjab Employees Efficiency and Disciplinary Act," he said.

"Although Malik visited us and tried to allay our concerns. The CM should come and see my daughter's condition...she is in extreme pain," said Rukhsana Bibi,
Noor's mother.

Shahdara Town police have registered FIR against the teachers under section 324 (attempted murder). "Police teams are raiding their residences, however no arrest has been made so far," a police official said.

Tags: pakistani girl, ghurki hospital, fajjar noor, shahdara town police
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

