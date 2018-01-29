search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Kabul on edge: Gunmen attack military base, multiple casualties

AFP
Published Jan 29, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Kabul remains on high alert as the city braces for further attacks.
On January 20, Taliban fighters stormed Kabul's landmark Intercontinental hotel and killed at least 25 people, the majority foreigners, in an ordeal lasting more than 12 hours. (Photo: AP)
 On January 20, Taliban fighters stormed Kabul's landmark Intercontinental hotel and killed at least 25 people, the majority foreigners, in an ordeal lasting more than 12 hours. (Photo: AP)

Kabul: Gunmen launched a pre-dawn raid on a military compound in Kabul on Monday, officials said, in an assault that caused multiple casualties and marked the third major attack in the city in recent days.

Defence ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said five soldiers were killed and 10 wounded in the assault claimed by the ISIS group via its propaganda arm Amaq.

 

"An Afghan army battalion has come under attack this morning. The attackers wanted to breach the battalion," Waziri said, adding the raid had ended.

"Two bombers detonated themselves and two were killed by our forces and one was detained alive. The fighting is over but unfortunately we have five deaths and 10 wounded."

He said Afghan forces had seized a rocket, two Kalashinkovs, and a suicide vest from the attackers.

Officials said the attack was on an army battalion near the Marshal Fahim military academy where high-ranking officers are trained and which was initially identified as the target. An officer at the academy said he could hear an explosion and gunfire.

The gunmen did not enter the heavily fortified compound, which is on the western outskirts of the city, an Afghan security source said.

Witnesses said they heard several explosions and gunfire at around 5:00 am (0030 GMT). Security forces have swarmed the area and blocked roads leading to it, but earlier an AFP reporter at the scene could also hear explosions. 

In October a Taliban suicide bomber killed 15 Afghan army trainees as they travelled home from the Marshal Fahim academy.

Militants including the Taliban and ISIS have stepped up their attacks on beleaguered Afghan security forces in recent months, sapping morale already lowered by desertions and corruption.

Afghan troops have taken what the UN describes as "shocking" casualties since international forces pulled out at the end of 2014, though troop casualty figures are no longer released.

Kabul on edge

The latest raid comes days after a Taliban suicide attacker driving an explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area of the capital, killing at least 103 people and wounding 235 in one of the worst bombings in the city in recent years.

The government has blamed Saturday's lunchtime attack, which was followed by a national day of mourning in the war-weary country, on the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network, which Afghan and Western officials suspect of involvement in at least some of the recent attacks in the capital.

Monday's ambush came as both Taliban and ISIS militants have escalated their attacks on Kabul, turning it into one of the deadliest places in Afghanistan for civilians.

On January 20, Taliban fighters stormed Kabul's landmark Intercontinental hotel and killed at least 25 people, the majority foreigners, in an ordeal lasting more than 12 hours.

But there is still confusion over the true toll from that attack with conflicting figures given by officials and Afghan media reporting higher numbers.

Kabul remains on high alert as the city braces for further attacks. Security warnings sent to foreigners in recent days said ISIS militants were planning to attack supermarkets, hotels and shops frequented by foreigners.

IS fighters also attacked Save the Children's office in Afghanistan's east on Wednesday that officials said killed five people and wounded another 26.

Tags: isis, haqqani network, ashraf ghani, taliban
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Was fully confident that Mumbai Indians would use RTM for me: Krunal Pandya

(Photo: BCCI)
 

Colonel Gaddafi almost bought Manchester United

The former Libyan dictator, who was overthrown and killed in 2011, went on to purchase Italian club Perugia after the two parties failed to agree on a price. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL 2018 Player Auction: Rajasthan Royals splash, CSK’s old core and 5 talking points

The eight teams in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) spent almost Rs 4,31,70,00,000 ($70 million) at an auction for 169 players. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
 

Trump in London: Tweets from bed, popular in UK, eats burgers at times

Trump frequently uses Twitter to announce policy, assail his adversaries and to tangle with countries, including North Korea, over world affairs. (Photo: File)
 

How to delete WhatsApp 'Good Morning' images on Android?

Most WhatsApp users keep the auto-download images option enabled by default, which keeps flooding the local storage on smartphones. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

IPL 2018: Lungi Ngidi excited about Lungi Dance at MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

Lungi Ngidi bagged IPL contract with the Chennai Super Kings for a bargain price of 50 lakhs. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

French climber rescued from Nanga Parbat

Members of Polish K2 expedition head for a rescue mission of French climber Elisabeth Revol and Polish climber Tomasz Mackiewicz in Nanga Parbat. (Photo: AFP)

After Trump snub, Pakistan to review relations with US

Pakistan is set to review its relations with the United States after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut aid.

India should 'strictly control' its troops at border: Chinese military

The standoff ended on August 28 following a mutual agreement under which China stopped the construction of the road and India withdrew its troops. (Photo: File/Representational)

IS suicide blasts in Kabul targeting Shiites kills 40, dozen injured

Visibly distressed relatives searching for their loved ones inside the medical facility slapped their heads in fury as they cried and cursed the government for seemingly being unable to end the regular carnage on their streets. (Photo: AP)

Blasts near mosque, media outlet in Kabul kills 40; several injured

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which comes days after a suicide bomber killed six civilians in an assault near an Afghan intelligence agency compound in the city. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham