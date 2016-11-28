New army chief Bajwa brings no immediate change in policy: Pakistan

Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be Pakistan’s new army chief when incumbent Raheel Sharif steps down on November 29, 2016. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: There will be no immediate shift in Pakistan’s military policy under the new army chief, the country’s defence minister said, after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appointed a new military leader on Saturday.

Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa will replace retiring army chief Raheel Sharif when his three-year term ends on Tuesday, a rare example of a smooth transition in a nation where army chiefs have a history of clinging to power.

General Sharif, who is not related to the prime minister, proved popular with ordinary Pakistanis. However, during his tenure, relations between the army and the civilian government have often been tense.

The army plays a big role in Pakistani politics, including dominating foreign policy strategy on key areas such as relations with India, Afghanistan and the United States. The military also runs a vast business empire.

Relations abroad have also frayed, with the United States and Afghanistan complaining of a lack of action by Islamabad against Afghan Taliban militants based on Pakistani soil, while a stand-off with India over Kashmir has soured relations.

Zahid Hussain, a security analyst, said heightened tensions with India, kept inflamed by fierce cross-border shelling in the Kashmir region, means in the short term the army was likely to maintain a tight grip on foreign policy issues related to India.

“Since the tension is so high, Nawaz (Sharif) is not in a position to manoeuvre out of that,” Hussain said.

Bajwa was one of several high-ranking candidates put forward for the job by the army but little is publicly known about him or his ideological stance on key issues, including relations with India or how to tackle home-grown Islamist militants.

Defence minister Khawaja Asif dampened any expectations that Bajwa would immediately push for a radical policy shift.

“The military policy will continue and there will be no immediate change in it,” Asif told Geo News TV channel.

“The legacy of General Raheel Sharif would continue in the light of the examples he set,” Asif added.

Security in Pakistan has vastly improved during General Sharif’s tenure, but the country remains vulnerable to internal strife, with Islamist militant groups carrying out major bomb and gun attacks. In recent months, a hospital, a mosque and a police training college have been targeted.

Islamic State, which has claimed several large-scale attacks in recent months, is also trying to establish a foothold in the nuclear armed nation of 190 million people.

The United States on Sunday issued a statement welcoming Bajwa’s appointment and said it wanted to assist Pakistan with its domestic and regional counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism efforts.

In a statement, the U.S. embassy in Islamabad also said it wanted to help “Pakistani authorities to honour their pledge to prevent the use of Pakistan’s soil for terrorist attacks against its neighbours”.

India has in recent months sought to isolate Pakistan after an Indian army base in the disputed Kashmir region was attacked and 18 soldiers killed in a September raid that New Delhi blames on Pakistan-based militants. Islamabad denies involvement.