World, Neighbours

Pakistan: 19-year-old girl raped, village elders sentence her to death

PTI
Published May 28, 2017, 8:59 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 8:59 pm IST
The incident happened on Friday in Rajanpur, a rural district about 400 kilometres from provincial capital Lahore.
Shumaila escaped from the village after she came to know of the panchayat's decision and reported the matter to police. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Shumaila escaped from the village after she came to know of the panchayat's decision and reported the matter to police. (Photo: Representational Image)

Lahore: A 19-year-old girl has been sentenced to death by village elders in Pakistan's Punjab province for allegedly having an illicit relationship with her cousin after she accused him of raping her at gunpoint.

The incident happened on Friday in Rajanpur, a rural district about 400 kilometres from provincial capital Lahore.

Shumaila escaped from the village after she came to know of the panchayat's decision and reported the matter to police.

She has denied having any illicit relationship with her cousin Khalil Ahmed and alleged that he raped her at gunpoint when she was sleeping at her house.

"I could not raise an alarm as Ahmed was holding a gun. But the panchayat refused to accept my statement and declared that I wilfully slept with him," she told the police.

She said the panchayat did not take action against Ahmed. Fearing for her life, she approached the police yesterday.

"We have registered an FIR against the panchayat members and will take them into custody for declaring her kaari (liable to death either by stoning or else)," Hasnain said.

The SHO of Fazilpur Police Station, Qaisar Hasnain, said Shumaila's father said in a statement that he was forced to accept the panchayat's decision.

"Since the panchayat declared her liabale to be killed he had to accept the decision as it was the tradition of his village," he said.

The police has sent Shumaila to a government safe house for women in Rajanpur.

"Honour" killings and death sentences are usually sanctioned through the panchayat system in Pakistani villages, but they have no legal standing.

Tags: pakistan news, pak girl raped, shumaila rape, death for fornication
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

6-year-old from Japan sets record by becoming youngest club DJ

The 6-year-old Morita was first taught to mix by a friend of his mother (Photo: YouTube)
 

Authorities in Kuwait catch pigeon smuggling ecstasy across the border

Pigeons have been used to carry messages for centuries (Photo: YouTube)
 

Donors give thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

UK police. (Photo: AP)
 

AbRam and Suhana look lovable as Shah Rukh, Gauri enjoy little one’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were definitely excited about AbRam's birthday.
 

Samsung responds to Galaxy S8 iris scanner hack issue

(Representational image)
 

It’s India’s turn: An app that pays you for answering surveys

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Rescuers recover body of third Indian climber who died on Mount Everest

File photo of mountaineer Ravi Kumar who was spotted dead on Monday inside a crevice. Kumar had successfully scaled Everest, but was separated from his guide on the climb down. (Photo: AP)

After bowing to Islamists, B'desh re-installs Greek Goddess statue in front of SC

The statue of Lady Justice stands after it was reinstalled near the Supreme Court complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 28, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Petition in Pak SC seeks immediate execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav

The petition asked the apex court to order the federal government to ensure an early decision under the domestic laws on any pending appeal by 46-year-old Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

Death toll in Sri Lanka reaches 146 as rescuers find more bodies

Although the weather has cleared, more rains are forecast for Sunday and Monday, threatening to bring more misery to over 100,000 displaced in the country's western and southern regions. (Photo: File)

Chinese company to deliver first mountain subway train

(Photo: Representational/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham