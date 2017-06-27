World, Neighbours

India's opposition can affect CPEC in short run: Chinese media

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
India is protesting against the CPEC as it passes through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: The construction of the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor may be hit in the short run due to India's objections but if Beijing and Islamabad are firm about their cooperation, they can dispel New Delhi's doubts, a report in state-run Chinese media said.

India is protesting against the CPEC as it passes through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) "Some people believe obstruction by India may become a stumbling block to the development of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," an article in the official daily Global Times said.

In fact, India's "rejection" is mainly because the corridor passes through the the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The corridor's construction may be affected in the short term, but from a long-term perspective, China and Pakistan can dispel India's doubt to the maximum degree if they are firm about their cooperation and actively interact with neighbouring countries, it said.

The article written by a researcher who worked in Pakistan said Chinese investments there could make profits.

"The return rate of the CPEC for China is generally higher than that in other countries. Pakistan is required to pay 17 per cent of the investment deposit for each project," it said, providing rare details about the conditions laid down for Chinese investments in Pakistan.

"At present, China has invested in 51 projects in the CPEC, with 19 already complete. Pakistan has announced that the total investment has reached USD 50 billion. That number is based on projects that are currently running, and the final number will exceed it," the article said.

In addition to the CPEC, China has invested in more than 200 projects in Pakistan. Its investment in the Hualong One Nuclear Power project near Karachi amounted to USD 6.5 billion, it said.

The investments mainly focus on energy and infrastructure, which are urgently needed for Pakistan's economic development.

It also sought to dispel fear about Chinese workers' safety in Pakistan after two Chinese were killed in Balochistan allegedly by the Islamic State militants.

"Many Chinese have serious concerns about the security environment and prospects of the CPEC after the recent kidnapping and alleged murder of their compatriots there," the article said.

"But I found the misgivings were not necessary after carrying out on-the-spot research at Chinese and local enterprises in Pakistan, and visiting scholars and research fellows at various universities and think tanks," it said.

Despite the recent tragedy, the overall security situation in Pakistan has improved, the article said.

"Attacks on Chinese people mainly occurred in Balochistan, where the security situation has been truly deteriorating," it said.

Tags: china-pakistan economic corridor, pakistan-occupied kashmir, neighbouring countries, chinese investments
Location: China, Peking, Peking

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA Cassini probe captures Saturn's dawn in stunning image

The view was obtained at a distance of about one million kilometers from Saturn. (Photo: NASA)
 

Baby Driver review: Ansel Elgort and Jamie Foxx take us on the ride of our lives!

Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a car chase scene from 'Baby Driver'.
 

The returns on the bear hug: Who does Modi embrace and why?

It was only on the second day of Modi's trip that he swooped in for his bear hugs. (Photo: AP)
 

Dwayne Bravo hosts Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ziva, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan

Former India captain and Bravo’s Chennai Super Kings’ teammate, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was also at Bravo’s place as the cricketing duo posed for picture alongside Bravo’s mother and MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva.(Photo: Instagram / Dwayne Bravo)
 

Moth-inspired film makes reading in sunlight a lot easier

Inspired by the nanostructures found on moth eyes, researchers have developed a new antireflection film that could keep people from having to run to the shade to look at their mobile devices. (Representational image)
 

Watch: Abram joins SRK in waving at the massive crowd outside Mannat on Eid

Screengrabs from the video posted by Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

India halting road construction in Sikkim ‘seriously damaged’ peace: China

The incident happened in the first week of June near the Lalten post in the Doka La general area in Sikkim after a face-off between the two forces, which triggered tension along the Sino-Indian frontier, official sources in New Delhi said. (Photo: Representational/File)

Ready to wait some more time for India to join Belt and Road Initiative: China

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

I Love Islamic State: US Govt websites hacked with pro-ISIS messages

A website for Howard County, Maryland, several miles outside Washington DC, was also affected. (Photo: Representational Image)

China's fastest indigenous next generation bullet train makes debut

The train took about five hours and 45 minutes to reach Shanghai. (Photo: Twitter)

Afghan air corridor shows India's stubborn geopolitical thinking: China

The flight, which carried 60 tonnes of cargo (mainly ‘hing’) from Afghanistan, was flagged off in Kabul by President Ashraf Ghani. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham