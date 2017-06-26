World, Neighbours

I Love Islamic State: US Govt websites hacked with pro-ISIS messages

AFP
Published Jun 26, 2017, 7:15 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 7:29 pm IST
Among the affected websites was one belonging to Ohio governor John Kasich.
A website for Howard County, Maryland, several miles outside Washington DC, was also affected. (Photo: Representational Image)
 A website for Howard County, Maryland, several miles outside Washington DC, was also affected. (Photo: Representational Image)

Cleveland: Several government websites in the US states of Ohio and Maryland had to be shut down Sunday after being hacked to display messages supporting the Islamic State group.

Among the affected websites was one belonging to Ohio governor John Kasich.

Posted on the websites was a message from a group calling itself Team System DZ, vowing revenge against US President Donald Trump.

“You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries,” it read, adding: “I Love Islamic state.”

The messages were written in gold lettering against a black backdrop.

The hacked websites also displayed the Muslim profession of faith written in white lettering in Arabic, proclaiming that “there is no god but Allah and Muhammad is the prophet of Allah.”

The message posted on Kasich’s website also played an Islamic call to prayer.

A website for Howard County, Maryland, several miles outside Washington DC, was also affected.

Some of the websites remained out of service early Monday, while Kasich’s www.governor.ohio.gov site was back up and running after being taken offline Sunday.

Tags: us government websites, ohio governor, donald trump, islamic state
Location: United States, Ohio, Cleveland

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Mummified humanoid’ discovered; proof of aliens or just another hoax?

According to them, when the body was discovered — it was covered in white power apparently used to preserve the remains. (Image: YouTube)
 

2 Indian cyclists create history,complete Race Across America

Srinivas Gokulnath (Left ) from Nashik and Dr Amit Samarth of Nagpur took part in Race Across America (Photo: Facebook)
 

Samsung, Apple to launch their flagship devices in the same month

As far as the specifications of the Galaxy Note 8 is concerned, the device is expected to sport cutting-edge components with a dual rear camera setup, iconic S Pen stylus, 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC. (Image: Galaxy S8 smartphone)
 

Happy Independence Day: Sean Spicer greets India two months before time

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo: AP)
 

Fakhar Zaman opens up on Jasprit Bumrah no-ball in ICC Champions Trophy final

Fakhar Zaman scored a match-winning hundred in the ICC Champions Trophy final against India. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli’s India in record books with 96th 300 plus totals in ODIs

Team India become the side with most number of 300 plus scores in One-day Internationals, surpassing Australia. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China's fastest indigenous next generation bullet train makes debut

The train took about five hours and 45 minutes to reach Shanghai. (Photo: Twitter)

Afghan air corridor shows India's stubborn geopolitical thinking: China

The flight, which carried 60 tonnes of cargo (mainly ‘hing’) from Afghanistan, was flagged off in Kabul by President Ashraf Ghani. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

In talks with India over letting pilgrims into Mansarovar: China

The Chinese officials said they were concerned about the safety of the Indian pilgrims which is why they were stopped from proceeding further. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

At least 34 killed in flood-ravaged China, 93 still missing; 4.5 lakh evacuated

Rescuers with sniffer dogs stand near earth moving equipment digging at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in southwestern China (Photo: AP)

Myanmar and Thailand torch USD 1 billion of seized drugs

The Myanmar police officer said almost all of the drugs they burned originated in eastern Shan State (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham