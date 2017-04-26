16-month-old baby in China sexually abused, needs stitches for vaginal tear

 BREAKING !  :  In this March 29, 2016 photo, journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP) India files petition in Pak court against death penalty to Kulbhushan Jadhav
 
Published Apr 26, 2017, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 3:21 pm IST
The mother rushed her baby to a hospital where doctors said that her hymen was broken.
Beijing: In a horrifying incident, a 16-month-old girl in China’s Xikou town was sexually assaulted, which left her with severe vaginal injuries that will need stitches. The child’s mother learnt about the sexual abuse when she discovered the wounds while trying to change her nappies.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the Xikou Public Security Bureau has arrested a man in his 50s, a friend of the mother, in connection with the alleged sexual assault. The accused was looking after the child on the day of the incident as the mother, Wang, had gone out for some work.

On returning home, Wang said she noticed that her child looked quite dull and probably needed to get into a fresh nappy. But the baby cried loudly when the mother tried to change her diaper. “My daughter was unusually upset when I tried to remove her pants,” she said.

She then noticed the injuries, the blood soaked diaper and pants. She was devastated that her daughter had been sexually assaulted and injured in such a brutal manner.

She rushed her baby to a hospital where doctors said that her hymen was broken and would need stitches for the vaginal tears.

