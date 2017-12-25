search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Not last: Pak after Kulbhushan Jadhav meets mother, wife in Islamabad

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2017, 6:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2017, 7:37 pm IST
Jadhav, who was sentenced to death for 'espionage' by Pak military, met his mother and wife on Monday afternoon.
Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal also said that Kulbhushan Jadhav was the face of ‘Indian terrorism’ in Pakistan. (Photo: DC)
 Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal also said that Kulbhushan Jadhav was the face of ‘Indian terrorism’ in Pakistan. (Photo: DC)

Islamabad: "It is not the last meeting," said Pakistan after Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav spoke to his wife and mother from behind a glass barrier in Islamabad on Monday.

Jadhav, who was sentenced to death for 'espionage' by Pakistan military, met his mother Avanti and wife Chetankul on Monday afternoon.

 

After their meeting, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal addressed the media and repeated its old allegations against Jadhav. He also clarified that his meeting with his family in the presence of an Indian diplomat did not constitute "consular access".

"This meeting was not consular access as we had told India that its diplomat would see the meeting but was not allowed to speak or participate in it," Faisal told reporters.

India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh, who accompanied the visitors, was not allowed to speak or listen to the conversation of meeting and he knew it, Faisal added.

"All decision on consular access will be taken on basis of law and interests of Pakistan," he said in response to a question about granting the consular access.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.

The Foreign Office also issued a new video message of Jadhav in which he is seen thanking the Pakistan government for arranging a meeting with his wife and mother.

The video played during the press conference was recorded before Jadhav's meeting with his family, officials said.

"I requested a meeting with my wife and mother and I am thankful to Government of Pakistan for this gesture," Jadhav said in the brief video message.

The Foreign Office earlier released pictures of Jadhav talking to his wife and mother from behind a glass screen. The communication between them was through an intercom device.

"We promised 30 minutes of the meeting but Jadhav and his mother requested towards the end of meeting that it should be increased and we did it. The meeting went on for 40 minutes," the spokesperson said.

He said that the meeting was positive and the two sides talked thoroughly. "It is not the last meeting. It should be categorically registered," he added.

Faisal also said that the family was told several days before the meeting that there would not be any physical contact. The family and Indian government knew about it.

He said the meeting was not connected to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case and Pakistan had already responded to the ICJ on December 13.

"Jadhav is the face of Indian terrorism in Pakistan" but still his family was allowed to meet on humanitarian and Islamic grounds, Faisal claimed.

Faisal said that since Pakistan has allowed Jadhav's family to meet him, India should also allow the families of detained Kashmiris to meet their relatives.

He said Pakistan wanted that Jadhav's family should be allowed to meet the Pakistani and Indian media. But India requested that media should not be allowed to speak to family.

"We wanted to know why he was using fake passport and use it to enter India at least 17 times. We also wanted to know about the family getting pension if he was retired as India says," the spokesman said.

Faisal said that the wife and mother of Jadhav "thanked Pakistan, FO and our team for the meeting while going away."

He alleged that Jadhav was sentenced to death due to his involvement in terrorism.

In his mercy petition filed to the Army chief in June, Jadhav admitted his involvement in various militant activities in Balochistan and Sindh.

He also showed a medical test of Jadhav conducted on December 22 that he was in fine health.

Faisal said the details of 15 persons with whom Jadhav was in contact in India were sought from India but it has not responded. "We will vigorously pursue this," he added.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the ICJ in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from its restive Balochistan province after he reportedly entered from Iran.

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, kulbhushan jadhav mother, kulbhushan jadhav wife, kulbhushan jadhav meets family
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Related Stories

Kulbhushan Jadhav meets mother, wife but with a glass barrier in between
Pak should've shown decency to let mother hug her son: Kulbhushan Jadhav's friend


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chicken biryani becomes 2017's most ordered dish followed by dosa

In Kolkata, people preferred to order biryanis and fried rice for their meals and kachoris for breakfast and snacks (Photo: AFP)
 

Year ender 2017: Unsolved mysteries that left the world puzzled

Conspiracy theories and rumours about major events in history continue to be dispelled almost as quickly as they start doing the rounds (Photo: AFP/Facebook)
 

WhatsApp to stop working on two major platforms from December 31

The popular messaging service will stop working on devices that run Windows Phone 8.0, BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 from December 31 this year.
 

New self-healing polymer to make for robust display material

The material is “mechanically robust, readily repairable polymers and has a tailored non-covalent cross-linking.”
 

Honor View 10 initial hands-on: Surpassing OnePlus, creeping into Apple's space

The View 10 touted as ‘Your first AI phone’ is the company’s latest flagship smartphone with a dedicated NPU chip tuned to power artificial intelligence which will set a new trend for 2018.
 

Twitter user live tweets lover's tiff, stirs social media frenzy

The woman began tweeting by saying the couple were arguing about money. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Kulbhushan Jadhav thanks Pakistan govt in new 'confessional' video

Kulbhushan Jadhav, on Monday met his wife and mother in Islamabad after 21 months of his arrest in Pakistan on charges of espionage. (Photo: ANI)

6 killed in suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan, ISIS claims responsibility

Security forces have swarmed the area, closing off the main road leading to the building. (Photo: AFP)

The pillage of an existence: Rohingya massacre survivors tell stories

The aid group Doctors Without Borders estimates 6,700 Rohingya civilians were killed in the first month of reprisals alone, and human rights groups have documented three large-scale massacres. (Photo: AFP)

Name's Azhar and he’s not a global terrorist: China blocks India’s move again

The issue of China blocking the listing of Masood Azhar at the United Nations is expected to come up in Friday's 20th round of India-China border talks in New Delhi. (Photo: File)

Pak issues visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife, mother; meet on Dec 25

On Wednesday, Pakistan directed its High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to Jadhav's wife and mother. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham