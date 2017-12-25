Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife, mother to meet him in Pakistan today

Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday said it was in no hurry to hang convicted Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who will meet his wife and mother here on Monday amid tight security.

Foreign office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal told a news conference that Jadhav’s mercy appeal was pending with army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and even if he rejected it, the death-row inmate had a chance to file another plea with President Mamnoon Hussain.

He said India had requested Pakistan not to allow media interaction of Jadhav’s mother and wife to ensure their privacy. “We had invited the Pakistani and Indian media for coverage in addition to the international media but India did not favour such an interaction. We have not issued visas to the Indian journalists keeping in view the Indian request (against media interaction),” he said.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan had a strong case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the India plea.

“The ICJ has not given a decision and at the most they can seek a re-trial or ask us for consular access,” he said.