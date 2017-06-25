World, Neighbours

China: 15 killed, over 120 missing as massive landslide buries village

PTI
Published Jun 25, 2017, 9:58 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 10:12 am IST
The early morning landslide engulfed 62 homes and a hotel in Xinmo Village in Maoxian County.
Women watch as earthmoving equipment digs at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Sunday. (Photo: AP)
 Women watch as earthmoving equipment digs at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: At least 15 people were killed and over 120 others remained missing after a mountain village was on Sunday buried under tonnes of rocks following a massive landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province, the worst such disaster in the country in recent times.

The early morning landslide, which came from a mountain in Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba, engulfed 62 homes and a hotel in Xinmo Village in Maoxian County.

A side of a mountain collapsed following the landslide, blocking a 2 km section of a river and burying 1,600 metres of road.

The Maoxian government said on its Weibo social media account that 15 bodies were pulled from the rubble while 120 people remained missing.

State media had earlier reported that 141 people may have been buried but later the figure was revised.

The landslide was apparently triggered by a mild earthquake in the area, an expert told state-run CGTN.

According to reports, the village which was built in a valley surrounded by mountains experienced one more landslide after the initial one in the morning.

Nearly 2,000 rescuers, including soldiers, frantically scoured through the mud and rocks to find survivors.

Armed police and experts in geology, hydrology and surveillance joined the rescue and risks assessment group with equipment including drones and laser scanners.

It is the biggest landslide in this area since the Wenchuan earthquake that killed 87,000 people in 2008 in a town in Sichuan.

A family of three was pulled out alive from the rubble, the Mao County government said on its official Weibo page.

The couple and their baby are being treated at the Mao County People's Hospital, the post said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have ordered all-out efforts to save people buried in the landslide.

Xi has ordered the State Council, China's Cabinet, to send a work team to the site.

"Authorities must make maximum efforts to reduce casualties and prevent secondary disasters," Xi said.

The prime minister has ordered an investigation into the reason for the landslide.

The provincial government has launched the highest level of disaster relief response and sent rescue teams to the site.

Pictures posted by the People's Daily newspaper showed bulldozers moving earth and large boulders as the rescue efforts continued.

"In the entire village I could only see one home. The rest had been totally buried by rocks," said a local official Li Yuanjun.

Reports from the area said some people stuck under the mud and rock used mobile phones to call emergency lines.

"A woman shouted and dozens of troopers heard her and asked her questions. She could only use a stone to tap in response," Wang Yongbo, a firefighter, told TV channels.

Roads in the county were closed to all traffic except emergency services.

Following the landslide, China upgraded its geological disaster alert to the second highest level.

Local authorities have been asked to take extra precautions in rain-affected areas.

China's national weather observatory continued a yellow alert for rain on Sunday, with more heavy showers expected across the country in the next few days.

Landslides are a regular danger in mountainous regions of China, especially during heavy rains.

In 2008, 87,000 people were killed when an earthquake struck Wenchuan county in Sichuan province. In Maoxian county, 37 tourists were killed when their coach was buried in a landslide caused by the earthquake.

Tags: china landslide, landslide deaths, china rescue operations
Location: China, Peking

 




Related Stories

A report from the state news agency Xinhua said that

Over 100 feared buried in China landslide, rescue operations launched

Some 40 homes in the village of Xinmo were swallowed by the cascading debris after the side of a mountain collapsed.
24 Jun 2017 8:15 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Magnetic space tug could target dead satellites

Magnetic tug nears derelict satellite (Image: ESA)
 

Presence of smartphones reduces brain's power: study

(Representational image)
 

Papad in Portugal: PM Costa arranges special Gujarati meal for Modi

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted theinitiative taken by the Portuguese PM. (Photo: ANI)
 

Smartphone display confusion solved: LTPS LCD vs IPS LCD vs AMOLED

If you are after greater picture quality, choose LTPS LCD or else settle for AMOLED for a vivid contrast picture experience.
 

Canada gets its first turbaned Sikh woman SC judge of Indian origin

Palbinder Kaur Shergill becomes first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as SC judge in Canada. (Photo: facebook)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to launch in September, may cost more than Rs 72,000

Galaxy Note 8 predecessor, Galaxy Note 7, displayed at Samsung store in South Korea.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China landslides: Toll rises, over 140 people feared buried

Emergency personnel and local people work at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

73 dead, several wounded in multiple blasts in 3 Pakistani cities

Officials said the blasts on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan targeted people shopping in the area and those heading out of the city ahead of Eid. (Photo: AP)

47 killed in multiple blasts and firing in 3 Pakistani cities

At least 30 people have been killed and 100 others injured in Parachinar, Dawn news reported. (Photo: AFP)

Over 100 feared buried in China landslide, rescue operations launched

A report from the state news agency Xinhua said that

38 killed, 121 injured in Pakistan's Parachinar twin blast

Officials said that 18 people were killed and at least 100 others injured in the explosions. (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham