 LIVE !  :  Playing in his third consecutive Super Series finals, Kidambi Srikanth takes on Chen Long in the title clash of the Australian Open Super Series. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Kidambi Srikanth clinches Australian Open Super Series title
 
World, Neighbours

Over 120 dead, 76 injured in oil tanker fire in Pakistan's Punjab province

AP
Published Jun 25, 2017, 10:28 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 11:14 am IST
The tanker flipped over and the fire from oil spill engulfed scores of residents who had rushed to collect leaking fuel.
Eight other vehicles were destroyed, officials said. (Photo: Youtube grab)
 Eight other vehicles were destroyed, officials said. (Photo: Youtube grab)

Multan: An overturned oil tanker burst into flames in Pakistan on Sunday, killing more than 120 people who had rushed to the scene of the highway accident to gather leaking fuel, an official said.

Rizwan Naseer, the head of the Punjab province’s rescue services, said 122 people were killed and another 76 were wounded, with many suffering serious burns.

The tanker flipped over on the national highway about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Multan. The tanker was driving from the southern port city of Karachi to Lahore, the Punjab provincial capital, when the driver lost control and crashed.

Nearby villagers ran toward the overturned tanker with jerry cans to take the leaking fuel, said Naseer. Police tried to cordon off the area but were overwhelmed by the scores of villagers who pushed through to reach the truck.

Eyewitnesses said about 30 motorcycles that had carried villagers to the accident site lay in charred ruins nearby. Eight other vehicles were destroyed, they said.

Many of the bodies were burned beyond recognition, said Naseer.

Tags: pakistan oil tanker fire, oil tanker explosion, fire accident
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Multan

 




Related Stories

Officials said that 18 people were killed and at least 100 others injured in the explosions. (Photo: Representational/File)

38 killed, 121 injured in Pakistan's Parachinar twin blast

The second blast took place as rescuers and bystanders rushed to aid those who had been hurt in the first explosion.
23 Jun 2017 9:09 PM
Officials said the blasts on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan targeted people shopping in the area and those heading out of the city ahead of Eid. (Photo: AP)

73 dead, several wounded in multiple blasts in 3 Pakistani cities

The blasts were claimed by the local wing of ISIS and Taliban-affiliated groups - Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Sunni.
24 Jun 2017 2:25 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| Kidambi Srikanth clinches Australian Open Super Series title

Playing in his third consecutive Super Series finals, Kidambi Srikanth takes on Chen Long in the title clash of the Australian Open Super Series. (Photo: AP)
 

Sridevi opens up on turning down the role of Sivagami in Baahubali franchise

Fans of Sridevi would have been delighted to see her in the role of Sivagami, eventually played by Ramya Krishnan.
 

Magnetic space tug could target dead satellites

Magnetic tug nears derelict satellite (Image: ESA)
 

Presence of smartphones reduces brain's power: study

(Representational image)
 

Papad in Portugal: PM Costa arranges special Gujarati meal for Modi

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted theinitiative taken by the Portuguese PM. (Photo: ANI)
 

Smartphone display confusion solved: LTPS LCD vs IPS LCD vs AMOLED

If you are after greater picture quality, choose LTPS LCD or else settle for AMOLED for a vivid contrast picture experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China: 15 killed, over 120 missing as massive landslide buries village

Women watch as earthmoving equipment digs at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Sunday. (Photo: AP)

China landslides: Toll rises, over 140 people feared buried

Emergency personnel and local people work at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

73 dead, several wounded in multiple blasts in 3 Pakistani cities

Officials said the blasts on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan targeted people shopping in the area and those heading out of the city ahead of Eid. (Photo: AP)

47 killed in multiple blasts and firing in 3 Pakistani cities

At least 30 people have been killed and 100 others injured in Parachinar, Dawn news reported. (Photo: AFP)

Over 100 feared buried in China landslide, rescue operations launched

A report from the state news agency Xinhua said that
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham