World, Neighbours

India claims presence of militants at LoC to create unrest in PoK: Bajwa

PTI
Published Mar 25, 2017, 7:58 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 8:01 am IST
People of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 'are fully aware of Indian atrocities' and Indian agendas, said Bajwa.
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday alleged that the Indian claims about the presence of militants along the Line of Control is aimed at creating unrest in Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir. (Photo: Video Grab
 Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday alleged that the Indian claims about the presence of militants along the Line of Control is aimed at creating unrest in Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir. (Photo: Video Grab

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday alleged that the Indian claims about the presence of militants along the Line of Control is aimed at creating unrest in Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir.

Army said in a statement that the Chief of Army Staff visited the LoC in Kel sector and a forward post at Sharda.

He was briefed on the situation along the LoC by General Officer Commanding, Murree, Major Gen Azhar Abbas.

Referring to the Indian claims about the presence of militants along the LoC, Gen Bajwa said people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir "are fully aware of Indian atrocities" and Indian agendas, according to a statement by the army.

"Pakistan Army shall continue to ensure protection and security of people along LoC," Gen Bajwa said, adding that the "Indian propaganda" will "never succeed".

Earlier this month, Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen AK Bhat had raised the matter of movement of militants along the LoC with his Pakistani counterpart through a hotline call.

But the Pakistan military rejected Indian Army's concerns and asked it to "share evidence".

Kashmir has remained a long-standing unresolved issue between the countries causing acrimony on both sides. Both countries have accused each other of repeatedly violating the ceasefire along the LoC.

Tags: kashmir, pok, qamar javed bajwa, indo pak ties

