Pakistan TV bans 2 female anchors for 'defaming' channel

Published Jan 25, 2017, 10:06 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 10:33 am IST
Islamabad: Pakistan's state-run television has banned its two female anchors for "defaming" the channel by taking to social media and appearing in talk shows to raise alleged sexual harassment case against a senior official.

Prior to taking the issue to media, the female anchors Tanzeela Mazhar and Yashfeen Jamal had complained to the PTV management against Director Current Affairs Agha Masood Shorish for the alleged sexual advances and harassment.

The two took to social media to highlight their case, after which the PTV management on January 20 asked them to remove the contents on social media "within 24 hours" or face disciplinary action.

The anchors not only refused to remove the content from their social media but also participated in a private TV talk show on Sunday and discussed the issue on air.

PTV's Controller Current Affairs Habibur Rehman yesterday issued a letter banning both the anchors from appearing in any programme of the state broadcaster. Rehman accused the duo of "defaming" the PTV organisation.

He said already an internal inquiry headed by a female officer of the information ministry with authority of the judicial magistrate was underway to determine the allegations.

It was second major scandal of harassment hitting the PTV after similar made headlines last year when at least six female anchors accused Director News Athar Farooq Buttar of sexual misconduct.

