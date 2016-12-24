World, Neighbours

11-yr-old Pakistani boy sues President's office for stealing his speech

ANI
Published Dec 24, 2016, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2016, 7:16 pm IST
He sued them for using his speech, which he was supposed to deliver at the President House in Islamabad on December 22.
A sixth grader in Pakistan has sued officials at the President House at the Islamabad High Court for plagiarising and using his speech without his consent. (Photo: Videograb)
 A sixth grader in Pakistan has sued officials at the President House at the Islamabad High Court for plagiarising and using his speech without his consent. (Photo: Videograb)

Islamabad: An 11-year-old boy has sued the office of President Mamnoon Hussain for stealing his speech which he had prepared to deliver on an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of Pakistan's founder M A Jinnah.

The six-grader, Muhammad Sabeel Haider, through his father Naseem Abbas Nasir, approached the Islamabad High Court, filing a petition against the presidency for "stealing" the text of his speech and giving it to someone else without his consent.

Justice Aamer Farooq yesterday reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the young orator's petition, The Express Tribune reported.

Haider has made the secretary to the President, additional secretary at the President's Secretariat, director colleges of the Directorate of Education, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the managing director of the Pakistan Television, and one Ayesha Ishtiaq through the principal of Islamabad College for Girls as respondents in the case.

Haider, who studies in the Islamabad Model College for Boys, said in the petition that he participated in a programme arranged by the presidency and delivered a speech on March 23 this year and later, the president had given him a letter of appreciation.

He said that a ceremony related to Jinnah's 141th birth anniversary was scheduled under the title "Quaid-e-Azam aur Bachay" and that the respondents had requested him on December 14 to deliver a speech in the ceremony on the topic "Pakistan

ka Mustaqbil" which had to be recorded on December 22.

He said he participated in daily rehearsals from December 14 onwards and sacrificed two papers (English and General Science) on December 15 and December 19, respectively, which were part of annual December Test examination.

The counsel said Haider's speech was forwarded for approval from the presidency, adding that the respondents had approved it.

When the petitioner on December 22 reached Aiwan-e-Sadr (Presidency Palace), officials of the presidency sent him for make-up and the young orator sat on his reserved seat and waited for his turn.

"Shockingly," Haider was informed that the speech was going to be delivered by a girl from another school, and "more astonishingly", the speech which she delivered "was the original script of the speech of the petitioner", the counsel said.

"The petitioner was highly discouraged... and insulted by the respondents" because his original script was delivered by someone else, and that too without permission, consent or will of the petitioner, the counsel said.

Calling it "stealing", the counsel termed the act of the respondents a violation of intellectual property, intellect, and copyrights and sought that they be restrained from airing the speech on electronic or social media.

Tags: pakistan president house, plagiarisim, islamabad high court
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Lifestyle Gallery

2016 saw a variety of people take the internet by storm like the man who sat through a typhoon, Donald Trump, Van Gaal and the badass haw kept us busy. (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Best photoshop battles of the year
The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala: 94-year-old Chiri Ammachi's toothless laughter is going viral

The nonagenarian from Kerala couldn’t stop laughing even as the narrator was introducing her. (Photo: Facebook Videograb)
 

Piracy strikes again! A day into release, Dangal being streamed live on FB

A still from the film.
 

Virat Kohli to lead Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016, R Ashwin also picked

Virat Kohli, Indian Test skipper, who amassed 1215 runs in 12 Tests played in 2016 and scored four centuries, including three double hundreds, was named to skipper of the Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016. (Photo: AP)
 

As first lady, Michelle Obama shaped the role around her family

US first lady Michelle Obama, daughters and US President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
 

Trump co-chair wants Obama to 'die from mad cow disease', calls 1st lady male

File photo of US first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
 

R Ashwin makes fun of Karun Nair, KL Rahul

R Ashwin trolled Karun Nair and KL Rahul after the duo’s low scores in the first innings during the Karnataka versus Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak news channel banned for airing false clip of crashed PIA plane

Soldiers and volunteers scour the wreckage of the crashed PIA plane in Abbottabad district. (Photo: AFP/File)

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari ends 18-month exile

Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari

Snatched in the night, Pak teen sold, married off for a debt of USD 1,000

Hamid Brohi poses for a picture with his wife Jeevti at their home in Pyaro Lundh, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Accept olive branch extended by Pak: Chinese media advices India

The article said that since President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan in April, 2015, the CPEC has advanced considerably. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Chinese media alarmed at Donald Trump trade adviser, warn of US showdown

Navarro, 67, a professor at University of California, Irvine, advised Trump during the campaign. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham