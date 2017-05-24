World, Neighbours

Pak court allows woman who claimed forced marriage to return to India

ANI
Published May 24, 2017, 12:04 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2017, 12:08 pm IST
Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court has allowed Indian national Uzma, who has accused her Pakistani husband of marrying her at gunpoint, to return to India and has also ordered police to provide her security till the Wagah border.

An Islamabad High Court bench, headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, returned Uzma her original immigration form, which her husband Tahir had submitted to the court on Tuesday, reports Geo News.

Tahir also expressed his desire to meet Uzma in private, which the latter refused.

Justice Kayani remarked that if Uzma does not want to meet Tahir, then she won't be forced to.

On May 19, Uzma had submitted a 6-page reply to the High Court and reiterated her earlier claims and said that she was forced to sign the Nikahnama.

The reply also claimed that Tahir's affidavit was based on lies. The reply also requested that Uzma is allowed to travel to India as her visa will expire on May 30.

Earlier, while recording her statement before the Court of a Judicial Magistrate Uzma (20) also alleged that she was sedated, assaulted, tortured mentally and physically by the man in Pakistan who had invited her to visit his family in Pakistan.

Uzma, who hails from New Delhi, also stated the she had taken shelter in High Commission of India of her own accord and would stay there till she is sent back to India with security.

The case came to the forefront after her husband claimed that Indian High Commission has stopped her wife from leaving the premises during their visit to apply for visa on May 7.

Tags: islamabad hc, uzma, marriage at gunpoint, forced marriage, pakistan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

