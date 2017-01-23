JuD gaffe: Saeed 'references' China role in terrorism in Pak

Lahore: In an embarrassing gaffe, Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawah "erroneously" quoted the Mumbai attack mastermind as saying that China and Russia had a role in terror being perpetrated in Pakistan.

"Pakistan must put pressure on China, Russia and other countries to stop India from committing terrorism in Pakistan," Saeed said while talking to reporters at the JuD headquarters in Lahore on Sunday.

However, in a statement issued by the JuD after the meeting, it quoted Saeed as having said, "The Pakistani government should increase pressure on India to stop state terrorism in the country through China, Russia and other countries."

JuD official Ahmad Nadeem later said that the statement "erroneously" mentioned China's name regarding terrorism in Pakistan.

"Hafiz said that the Pakistani government should link China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with freedom of Kashmir and put pressure on China and Russia and other countries which are part of CPEC or going to be part of it to influence India to stop terrorism in Pakistan," Nadeem said.

In another demand from the PML-N government, the Mumbai terror attack mastermind asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to stage a sit-in outside the office of the United Nations along with his cabinet members to press for the implementation of its resolution in Kashmir and ensure that the Kashmiris get the right to self-determination.

"Nawaz and his ministers should continue holding the sit-in till the end of Indian aggression on Kashmiris," Saeed said.

Saeed, who carries $10 million bounty on his head, also demanded that Sharif should immediately sever trade ties with India and not restore them till the resolution of the Kashmir issue.