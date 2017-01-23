World, Neighbours

JuD gaffe: Saeed 'references' China role in terrorism in Pak

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2017, 5:00 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2017, 5:01 pm IST
JuD official Ahmad Nadeem later said that the statement "erroneously" mentioned China's name regarding terrorism in Pakistan.
JuD chief Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: File)
 JuD chief Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: File)

Lahore: In an embarrassing gaffe, Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawah "erroneously" quoted the Mumbai attack mastermind as saying that China and Russia had a role in terror being perpetrated in Pakistan.

"Pakistan must put pressure on China, Russia and other countries to stop India from committing terrorism in Pakistan," Saeed said while talking to reporters at the JuD headquarters in Lahore on Sunday.

However, in a statement issued by the JuD after the meeting, it quoted Saeed as having said, "The Pakistani government should increase pressure on India to stop state terrorism in the country through China, Russia and other countries."

JuD official Ahmad Nadeem later said that the statement "erroneously" mentioned China's name regarding terrorism in Pakistan.

"Hafiz said that the Pakistani government should link China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with freedom of Kashmir and put pressure on China and Russia and other countries which are part of CPEC or going to be part of it to influence India to stop terrorism in Pakistan," Nadeem said.

In another demand from the PML-N government, the Mumbai terror attack mastermind asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to stage a sit-in outside the office of the United Nations along with his cabinet members to press for the implementation of its resolution in Kashmir and ensure that the Kashmiris get the right to self-determination.

"Nawaz and his ministers should continue holding the sit-in till the end of Indian aggression on Kashmiris," Saeed said.

Saeed, who carries $10 million bounty on his head, also demanded that Sharif should immediately sever trade ties with India and not restore them till the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Tags: jamaat-ud-dawah, hafiz saeed, china pakistan economic corridor, united nations
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

Nation Gallery

In one of the major railway accidents of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 60. (Photo: PN Murthy)

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 39, injuring 60
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday showed his wrestling prowess as he defeated 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medalist Andrey Stadnik in a promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League (PWL) in New Delhi.

Baba Radmev shows Olympic wrestling champ how it's done!
Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina beach in support of Jallikattu
Preparations for one of the nation’s most decorated celebrations, the Republic Day, are underway as different contingents rehearse in full swing at New Delhi.

Contingents rehearse with gusto for 68th Republic Day parade
Decorated earthern pots brimming with boiling rice, beating of drums and offering of sugarcane pieces to the Sun God at streets and temples marked the harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Pongal celebrated with traditional fervour in Tamil Nadu
Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir with Srinagar experiencing the coldest January night in the last five years as water supply lines and various water bodies, including fringes of the famous Dal Lake froze.

Cold wave continues in Kashmir, fringes of Dal Lake freezes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK's on a train to Delhi to promote Raees and fans are going berserk

Shah Rukh snapped entering the train amid much fanfare.
 

Video of Pervez Musharraf dancing to 'Dilli wali Girlfriend' goes viral

Former pakistani President Pervez Musharraf. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: Salman, Shah Rukh and Sunny hilariously recreate Deewar cult scene

Salman Khan, Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan went back in time on the show.
 

Jallikattu row: Go home, don't resort to violence, urges Rajinikanth to protestors

He's also asked them to trust the lawmakers.
 

Jallikattu protests: How social media engineered a revolution in Tamil Nadu

Images of people sleeping at the Marina beach on the first night of the protest, and the now iconic image of youngsters flashing their phone lights, were shared and re-shared with religious reverence. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Jallikattu protests: ‘This is a mistake,’ says Kamal Haasan on police crackdown

Kamal also has been in talks with CM Panneerselvam
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Nepal launches 10-year-plan to cut vegetable imports from India

Green vegetable imports stand at 180 million rupees, according to the Regional Plant Quarantine at Gadda Chauki - the second important border trading point with India after Birgunj. (Representational Image)

Pakistan hands over Indian soldier who crossed LoC in Sept last year

Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chauhan

20 killed in blast at vegetable market in northwest Pak

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Pakistan asks India to suspend work on hydro projects in J-K

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar (Photo: AFP)

OIC proposes to send team to Kashmir, claims Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham