World, Neighbours

Missing Indian climber’s body found on Mt Everest, fall likely cause of death

AP
Published May 22, 2017, 3:50 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 3:50 pm IST
Climbers from the United States, Slovakia and Australia also died on the mountain over the weekend.
The number of climbers who have died on Everest during the current spring climbing season, which began in March and runs through the end of this month, has now reached six. (Photo: AFP)
 The number of climbers who have died on Everest during the current spring climbing season, which began in March and runs through the end of this month, has now reached six. (Photo: AFP)

Kathmandu: The body of an Indian climber was spotted on Mount Everest on Monday after he went missing two days ago while descending from the world’s highest peak.

Sherpa rescuers spotted the body of Indian climber Ravi Kumar, but it was impossible to retrieve the body, said Thupden Sherpa of Arun Treks and Expedition. It appeared that Kumar had fallen some 200 meters (650 feet) below the route, he said.

Climbers from the United States, Slovakia and Australia also died on the mountain over the weekend.

Kumar fell sick on his way down from the summit on Saturday and did not make it to the nearest camp, though his accompanying Nepalese Sherpa guide did reach camp. The guide was sick but had managed to drag himself to the camp at South Col, located at 8,000 meters (26,247 feet).

Kumar and his guide reached the 8,850-meter-high (29,035-foot-high) summit at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, which is considered late, and not many climbers were around when they were returning back.

Tourism department official Kamal Prasad Adhikari confirmed that American climber Roland Yearwood, 50, from Georgiana, Alabama, died on Sunday, but it was not clear if and when his body would be brought down.

A Slovak climber, Vladimir Strba, 50, also died on Everest on Sunday, Tourism Ministry official Gyanendra Shrestha said. His body was brought the South Col camp.

Australian climber Francesco Enrico Marchetti, 54, from Queensland, died on the Chinese side of Everest, according to the Himalayan Times newspaper. Other details were not available.

The number of climbers who have died on Everest during the current spring climbing season, which began in March and runs through the end of this month, has now reached six. A typical spring season sees around six deaths on Everest, according to mountaineering officials.

Because of bad weather conditions, climbing to the summit had been delayed this year, leading to a rush in the last few days to get to the summit.

The Nepalese Tourism Department issued a record 371 permits this year to people to scale the mountain. The increased number of climbers this year is likely because many people were unable to climb in 2014 and 2015, when deadly avalanches disrupted the climbing seasons.

Climbers who had permits for the 2014 season were allowed to receive a free replacement permit until 2019, while climbers with 2015 permits were given only until this year. The permits normally cost $11,000.

Tags: mount everest, ravi kumar, climber, trek
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu

Sports Gallery

Mumbai Indians have become the undisputed leaders in IPL after clinching their 3rd title. (Photo: BCCI)

From 2008 to 2017: Mumbai Indians and all the other IPL champions in the last decade
With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dabangg 3 pushed to accomodate Wanted 2; Arbaaz upset with Salman?

Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan.
 

Video: Mitchell Johnson bowls a brilliant penultimate over against RPS in IPL final

Mitchell Johnson turned up the heat in the penultimate over of the match, and dismissed both Rising Pune Supergiant danger men – Manoj Tiwary and Steve Smith. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Astronomers create first large-scale map of universe

An artist impression of quasar. (Photo: Hubble Telescope)
 

South Korean president's dashing bodyguard has everyone drooling over him

The images have gone viral (Photo: Twitter)
 

RPS delete tweet mocking Rohit Sharma after MI 1st innings

Rohit Sharma exhibited brilliant leadership skills, as his side defended a total of 129 against Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 2017 final. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Busy bee Ranveer Singh arrives late at his own private bash

Ranveer Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

No change in stand on India’s NSG membership till NPT is signed: China

While India is backed by the US and a number of western countries, China maintained that new members should sign the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). (Photo: AP)

25 Indian doctors and their families stranded in Shenzhen leave for Macau

They left for Macau, a Special Administrative Region of China, on Monday after the issue was sorted out, Indian official said. (Photo: Wikipedia)

5 Bangladesh 'militants' surrender peacefully after Facebook plea

An estimated 70 extremists have been killed by police since July when authorities launched a crackdown in the wake of a cafe attack that left 22 dead. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Govt, army to stand united in ICJ against India: Pak National Assembly Speaker

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. (Photo: Facebook)

Nepal: Indian climber goes missing, guide returns with frostbite

Thupden Sherpa of Arun Treks and Expedition says Indian climber Ravi Kamar fell sick on his way down from the summit on Saturday. (Photo: AP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham