World, Neighbours

Pakistan hands over Indian soldier who crossed LoC in Sept last year

Sepoy Chandu Chavan had strayed across LoC hours after the surgical strike in September last year.
Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chauhan
Islamabad: To ease tension between the two neighbouring nations, Pakistan on Saturday released the Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan, who had strayed across LoC hours after the surgical strike in September last year.

The acting spokesperson of the Pakistan Army, Major General Asif Ghafoor made the announcement on Twitter.

Ghafoor also said that Chavan had ‘deserted to Pakistan on September 29, 2016 with grievances against his commander’.

Pakistan tweet

According to reports, Chavan’s grandmother passed away after hearing the news of his capture.

Chauhan was protected under Article 4 of the Third Geneva Convention, wherein, from the moment of his capture, it is illegal to torture the soldier, and he can only be made to provide his name, date of birth, rank and service number, if and where applicable.

