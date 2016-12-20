 LIVE !  :  Karun Nair. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 5: India aim for 4-0 result against England
 
Bangladesh orders complete ban on New Year's Eve celebrations

ANI
Published Dec 20, 2016, 9:20 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 9:21 am IST
Major churches around the country will also receive police protection during Christmas.
(Photo: ANI/ Representational)
 (Photo: ANI/ Representational)

Dhaka: Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said there will be complete ban on all public gatherings, demonstrations, and celebrations nation-wide after 6 pm on New Year's Day, and added that major churches around the country will receive police protection during Christmas.

The Dhaka Tribune quoted him, as saying that parties can only be held indoors after taking permission from the authorities.

The minister also said fireworks would not be permitted and that pubs have been ordered to close after 6 p.m. as well.

The minister made the announcement in the presence of Border Guard Bangladesh Director General Abul Hossain, RAB Director General Benazir Ahmed, Dhaka Municipal Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia and Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Ali Ahmed Khan.

He also said: "Some very excitable youths get unruly on New Year's eve. They refuse to abide by the law. So, we are taking steps to ensure things do not get out of hand."

He added that additional police will be patrolling Gulshan-Baridhara-Banani and other residential areas in Dhaka on New Year's Eve.

Criticising the government's announcement, the public took to social media to express their exasperation and amusement.

