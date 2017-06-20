World, Neighbours

China hints at blocking India’s move for UN ban on JeM leader again

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2017, 2:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 2:16 pm IST
Beijing put a technical hold to a move in the UN by the US and other countries to declare Azhar a terrorist.
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: PTI)
 Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: China on Tuesday hinted at blocking a UN ban on Pakistan-based JeM leader Masood Azhar once again, saying that disagreements continue to prevail in the UN Committee related to terrorism issues in this particular case.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang's comments came in response to a question on the Azhar issue ahead of its review by the 1267 Committee of the UN next month.

"We have talked about our position many times. We believe that the principles of objectivity and professionalism and justice shall be upheld," Geng told media briefing here.

Geng was responding to a question whether there can be a forward movement over China's repeated technical holds to block India's move to get a UN ban on Azhar.

"At present, some members have disagreement over the listing matter. And China stands ready to remain in coordination and communication with the relevant parties on this issue," he said.

Beijing put a technical hold to a move in the UN by the US and other countries to declare Azhar a terrorist for his role in the Pathankot terror attack.

Last year China had put technical holds on India's application to designate Azhar as a terrorist.

Tags: masood azhar, un ban, jem leader, geng shuang
Location: China, Peking, Peking

