 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 3: India cross 200, Rahul scores century
 
World, Neighbours

Pakistani cinema owners to lift ban on Indian films from tomorrow

ANI
Published Dec 18, 2016, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 12:05 pm IST
The self-imposed ban came after the attack on Quetta Police Training College which killed at least 61 security personnel.
Announcing the decision, association chairman Zoraiz Lashari said that cinema owners in Pakistan would begin screening Indian films from December 19. (Photo: File)
 Announcing the decision, association chairman Zoraiz Lashari said that cinema owners in Pakistan would begin screening Indian films from December 19. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: The Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association has lifted the self-imposed ban on the screening of Indian films screening Indian films from December 19.

Announcing the decision, association chairman Zoraiz Lashari said that cinema owners in Pakistan would begin screening Indian films from December 19.

"Cinema business has been hit immensely and all stakeholders felt it was the right time to begin screening Indian films. It was always a self-imposed suspension, not a ban. So I'll be releasing Freaky Ali in our cinemas and other cinema owners will follow suit," the Express Tribune quoted Lashari as saying.

Meanwhile, the owner of a film distributing company said the move would pave way for a big release by a private media group in the country.

"A big media group and film exhibitors/distributors in India are trying to release 'Dangal' in Pakistan. They are testing public sentiments and also the government's reaction by releasing Freaky Ali at CineStar cinema," he added.

He added that stakeholders in India were also being hit by the move to by the self-imposed ban.

"We will first test waters with these unreleased films and then begin negotiations with Indian distributors to continue the import of movies into Pakistan," he said.

CineStar has already updated its cinema schedule to include Pink and Freaky Ali but a screening is yet to be held.

The self-imposed ban came after the attack on Quetta Police Training College which killed at least 61 security personnel.

Tags: pakistan film exhibitors association, indian films in pak, pak cinema owners, adhm
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Related Stories

'Pink' which was being screened in the country, is not being exhibited any more.

‘In solidarity’ with their army, Pak cinemas boycott Indian movies

Pakistan theatres have decided to stop Indian films' screening to express ‘solidarity with the armed forces'.
30 Sep 2016 5:03 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and celebrities take their Airport looks as seriously as they do their careers. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Kangana, Urvashi, Yuvi-Hazel live life Bollywood size
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations and events on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Alia, Malaika, other stars grab eyeballs
Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha launched Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's new book in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Sonakshi launch Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's book
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen promoting their upcoming film 'OK Jaanu' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya keep it casual while promoting OK Jaanu
Several celebrities were snapped as they made an apperance at various events on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Ram Charan, Pooja, other stars make a fashion statement
Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and Amala Paul were snapped at the South Scope Lifestyle Awards on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Rana, Amala up the style quotient at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitter reacts to king of the ring Vijender Singh’s victory

Vijender Singh landed the winning blow in the third round. (Photo: PTI)
 

Michael Jackson’s look-alike is driving the internet insane

Sergio Cortes saya that he feels proud to be considred as best impersonator of the late King Of Pop. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Kajol joins Dhanush, Soundarya Rajinikanth on VIP 2 photoshoot

She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Dilwale,' opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Ambassador Salman Khan launches BMC's Open Defecation Free drive

Salman Khan while speaking o the press and media. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Hyderabad: Foetus taken out from baby’s belly

(Representational Image)
 

I am keen to play Jayalalithaa madam: Ramya Krishnan

The viral poster
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

India, Pak should resolve issues through peaceful means:Russia

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Under pollution alert, Beijing orders 1,200 factories to shut

China also listed 700 companies that must suspend operations altogether. (Photo: AFP)

Will not accept any modifications to Indus Water Treaty: Pakistan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi. (Photo: File)

Rajnath's remarks on Pak a declaration of war: Hafiz Saeed

Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: AFP)

China holds first live-fire drills with aircraft carrier, warships: report

File photo of the aircraft craft Liaoning. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham