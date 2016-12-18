Pakistani cinema owners to lift ban on Indian films from tomorrow

Announcing the decision, association chairman Zoraiz Lashari said that cinema owners in Pakistan would begin screening Indian films from December 19. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: The Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association has lifted the self-imposed ban on the screening of Indian films screening Indian films from December 19.

Announcing the decision, association chairman Zoraiz Lashari said that cinema owners in Pakistan would begin screening Indian films from December 19.

"Cinema business has been hit immensely and all stakeholders felt it was the right time to begin screening Indian films. It was always a self-imposed suspension, not a ban. So I'll be releasing Freaky Ali in our cinemas and other cinema owners will follow suit," the Express Tribune quoted Lashari as saying.

Meanwhile, the owner of a film distributing company said the move would pave way for a big release by a private media group in the country.

"A big media group and film exhibitors/distributors in India are trying to release 'Dangal' in Pakistan. They are testing public sentiments and also the government's reaction by releasing Freaky Ali at CineStar cinema," he added.

He added that stakeholders in India were also being hit by the move to by the self-imposed ban.

"We will first test waters with these unreleased films and then begin negotiations with Indian distributors to continue the import of movies into Pakistan," he said.

CineStar has already updated its cinema schedule to include Pink and Freaky Ali but a screening is yet to be held.

The self-imposed ban came after the attack on Quetta Police Training College which killed at least 61 security personnel.