World, Neighbours

Pak notifies UN military observers of India’s ‘unprovoked ceasefire violations’

PTI
Published May 18, 2017, 8:35 am IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 8:58 am IST
The statement said that the Indian Army used small arms, and automatic and heavy calibre weapons to target Pakistani villages.
Pak army said in a statement that UN military observers were also apprised of the latest situation along LoC. (Photo: Representational/File)
 Pak army said in a statement that UN military observers were also apprised of the latest situation along LoC. (Photo: Representational/File)

Islamabad: Pakistan army on Wednesday lodged a protest before UN military observers against “unprovoked” Indian firing on civilians from across the Line of Control.

Army said in a statement that UN military observers were also apprised of the latest situation along LoC.

“United Nations Military Observers at UNMOGIP were invited to GHQ to register a protest over unprovoked Ceasefire Violations and targeting of the civilian population by Indian Army on 10, 13 and 16 May,” it said.

The statement claimed that the Indian Army used small arms, automatic and heavy calibre weapons, heavy mortar and field artillery in Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar, Khuiratta, Kot Koterra and Karela Sectors to target Pakistani villages.

The UN observers were also told that one civilian was killed and 15 others injured, including women and children, the statement added.

Tags: pakistan army, indian army, ceasefire, united nations
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Related Stories

The Indian Army is retaliating to the unprovoked act strongly and effectively. (Representational Image)

J&K: 2 civilians killed, 4 injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri

Islamabad violated ceasefire post 6:45 a.m. and more than 7 villages have been targeted.
14 May 2017 8:17 AM
Representational image (Photo: File)

J&K: Pak violates ceasefire again in Balakot, over 1,700 moved in past 2 days

Pakistan troops also fired on forward posts and civilian areas on Monday along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
17 May 2017 9:11 AM
Representational image (Photo: File)

Pak violated ceasefire daily in 2015, 2016: MHA

1,142 terror incidents were reported in J&K between 2012 and 2016 in which 236 security personnel and 90 civilians were killed.
07 May 2017 11:06 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cannes film festival Day 1: Winsome Deepika is a sight to behold on red carpet!

Deepika dazzled in a sheer purple gown and bold danglers.
 

Heavy rains may have shaped Mars surface: study

To understand how rainfall on Mars changed over time, the researchers had to consider how its atmosphere has changed.
 

Aditya secretly meets Bhushan Kumar; role in Akshay's Mogul on the cards?

Bhushan Kumar. and Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Infant measuring the size of a person's palm survives heart surgery

Special miniature instruments were used (Photo: YouTube)
 

Family in Kerala has webbed fingers, refuses surgery calling it curse from god

The family says it started with a neighbour cutting a sacred tree (Photo: YouTube)
 

SRH vs KKR: Monumental Coultier-Nile effort restricts SRH to 128-7

It's a battle of two left-handed openers as David Warner and Gautam Gambhir get ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

South African man fined for scaling Mt Everest without paying fee

Mt Everest. (Photo: AFP/File)

India’s yearning for more power may complicate ties with China: Chinese media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: AP/File)

Pak National Assembly rejects bill moved by opposition to inquire into Panama case

The Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Bill, 2016, passed by both the houses, will look into the investigation of other persons named in the Panama Papers. (Photo: AP)

US security agency should take some blame for ‘ransomware’ attack: China

China’s cyber authorities have repeatedly pushed for what they call a more 'equitable' balance in global cyber governance, criticising US dominance. (Photo: Representational/File)

Afghanistan: 10 killed, including 4 attackers, 17 injured in gun assault TV station

Security forces inspect the site of attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham