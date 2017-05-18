Pak notifies UN military observers of India’s ‘unprovoked ceasefire violations’

Pak army said in a statement that UN military observers were also apprised of the latest situation along LoC. (Photo: Representational/File)

Islamabad: Pakistan army on Wednesday lodged a protest before UN military observers against “unprovoked” Indian firing on civilians from across the Line of Control.

Army said in a statement that UN military observers were also apprised of the latest situation along LoC.

“United Nations Military Observers at UNMOGIP were invited to GHQ to register a protest over unprovoked Ceasefire Violations and targeting of the civilian population by Indian Army on 10, 13 and 16 May,” it said.

The statement claimed that the Indian Army used small arms, automatic and heavy calibre weapons, heavy mortar and field artillery in Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar, Khuiratta, Kot Koterra and Karela Sectors to target Pakistani villages.

The UN observers were also told that one civilian was killed and 15 others injured, including women and children, the statement added.