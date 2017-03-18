World, Neighbours

Islamic State claims Bangladesh bombing, police kill militant

AFP
Published Mar 18, 2017, 8:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 8:33 pm IST
The Bangladeshi government has repeatedly denied the presence of IS in the country, blaming attacks on local extremists.
(Representational Image/AP)
 (Representational Image/AP)

Dhaka: The Islamic State Group claimed responsibility Saturday for a suicide bomb attack on a Bangladesh security forces camp, while police in Dhaka shot dead a suspected militant in a separate incident.

The Bangladeshi government has repeatedly denied the presence of IS in the country, blaming attacks on local extremists.

"A caliphate soldier in Bangladesh carried out a martyrdom operation with an explosive belt in a camp for special forces in Dhaka," IS announced in its daily al-Bayan radio bulletin Saturday.

Two policemen were wounded in the apparently botched attack on Friday when a man blew himself up at an elite forces camp near Dhaka's international airport.

The camp attacked was occupied by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), an elite force tasked with combatting militancy.

Asked about IS' claim of responsibility, RAB spokesman Mufti Mahmud Khan told AFP: "IS has no presence in Bangladesh at all".

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a major attack on a Dhaka cafe last year in which 22 people, including 18 foreign hostages, were killed.

The Bangladeshi government however has said a new faction of homegrown extremist group Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) was behind that and other attacks.

Critics accuse Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's secular government of using the spate of attacks in the country to demonise her domestic opponents.

On Saturday a man on a motorbike tried to cross a RAB security roadblock in Dhaka carrying a bag with improvised explosive devices.

Bangladesh police shot the suspected militant dead, Khan said.

"As he was carrying explosives we primarily suspect him of being a militant," Khan told AFP, adding further investigation was needed to ascertain his identity.

A bomb disposal unit recovered the biker's bag containing multiple small improvised bombs, which were later defused, Khan said.

Friday's bomb attack was one of the first in recent years against the elite RAB force, which has led a nationwide crackdown on Islamist extremists, arresting scores of suspects.

Tags: islamic state, bangladesh bombing, militant killed

Entertainment Gallery

Alia Bhatt hosted a screening of upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' for children from an NGO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt hosts Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
The cast and crew of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' celebrated the success of the film with a bash attended by Bollywood stars late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrates success with B-Town friends
The trailer of the much-anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Karan, Rana and team launch trailer of Baahubali sequel
Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday launched world's first app for breast health in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches world's first app for breast health
Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Wednesday and her close friends were seen arriving at her residence for a bash at night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Karan, Sidharth come out to celebrate Alia's birthday
Numerous stars from the film industry were snapped at the Femina Beauty Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Jacqueline, Swara, Vaani make fashion statement at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

U'khand swearing-in: Crowd disappointed as Modi leaves without addressing them

With the new Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in tow, Modi left the venue waving to the crowds. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli ridicules Aussies from dressing room over a review in Ranchi Test

Emotions have often boiled over in the India-Australia Tests, with Virat Kohli often taking centrestage on most occasions. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

Video: Glenn Maxwell, Australian cricketers mock Virat Kohli over shoulder injury

Glenn Maxwell was seen mocking Virat Kohli's injury when he replicated the Indian skipper's action by clutching his right shoulder after his dive to save a boundary in the 80.3 overs on Saturday. (Photo: Screengrab / PTI)
 

Tighten your online security, restrict app permissions

It is a good practice to frequently cross-checking your social media security section to make sure there are no backdoors opened.
 

Swatch to challenge Apple Watch with custom OS smartwatch

Swatch said this would offer absolute data protection and ultra-low energy consumption and would not need regular updates.(Representational image)
 

Varun Dhawan disagrees with Kangana, says nepotism does not exist in Bollywood

Karan hit back at Kangana, saying that he did not know what Kangana meant by 'nepotism'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

2 Indian Sufi clerics in Pakistan's custody to return to India on March 20

Indian clerics Syed Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Man carrying explosives killed at checkpoint in Bangladesh

Representational Image.

2 missing Indian clerics in custody of Pakistan's intel agency

Indian clerics Syed Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan: Sikhs plan protest over omission of their religion from census

Another member of the Sikh community, Harmeet Singh, said the origin of Sikhism is in Pakistan as Guru Nanak was born here in Punjab. (Photo: AFP/ Representational)

Tension as Rex Tillerson brings tough North Korea stance to China

On a tour of Asia, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has broken with years of strategic patience over North Korea, saying that approach had
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham