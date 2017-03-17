 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul brought up his 4th half-century in the series as India made a promising start after Australia scored 451 in the first innings. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Aus, 3rd Test Day 2: Rahul leads India's charge after Australia's 451
 
China to produce ballistic, cruise missiles, combat aircraft with Pak

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2017, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 2:43 pm IST
Masood Khalid, Pakistan's Ambassador to China, said on Tuesday that Pakistan has deployed more than 15,000 troops to protect the CPEC.
Chinese president Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: File)
 Chinese president Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: File)

Beijing: China plans to step up military cooperation with "all weather" friend Pakistan to produce ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and a multi-role combat
aircraft, official media here reported as Pakistan's new army chief held talks with top Chinese officials.

On his first visit to China after he took over as Pakistan's army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday held talks with General Fang Fenghui, chief of the Joint Staff Department under the Central Military Commission.

Bajwa also called on Chinese Executive Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, General Fan Changlong and Commander of the People's Liberation Army General Li Zhuocheng and discussed regional security, economy defence cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

The "all-weather" strategic partnership has withstood changes in the international community, Fang said. The talks will consolidate and deepen military exchanges
between China and Pakistan, while new cooperation on military techniques might also be discussed, Song Zhongping, a military expert who served in the Second Artillery Corps (now known as the PLA Rocket Force), told state-run Global Times.

Weapon exchanges, including the mass production of FC-1 Xiaolong which in Pakistan called JF-17 Thunder is a lightweight and multi-role combat aircraft developed jointly by the two countries, will be furthered after the meeting, Song said.

China's authorisation to Pakistan to produce ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, anti-ship missiles and main battle tanks in Pakistan is also on the agenda, he said.

The talks will consolidate and deepen military exchanges between China and Pakistan, while new cooperation on military techniques might also be discussed, Song said. The military cooperation between China and Pakistan will be further enhanced especially in weapons and anti-terrorism sectors, the report said.

The two sides also vowed yesterday to ensure the safety of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an important part of China's One Belt and One Road initiative. Military cooperation between China and Pakistan will be further enhanced especially in weapons and anti-terrorism sectors, experts noted.

Masood Khalid, Pakistan's Ambassador to China, said at a news conference on Tuesday that Pakistan has deployed more than 15,000 troops to protect the CPEC and the country's navy has raised a special contingent for the protection of Gwadar Port.

