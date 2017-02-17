World, Neighbours

Pakistan crackdowns on 24 militants after ISIS suicide bombing kills 75

PTI
Published Feb 17, 2017, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2017, 1:19 pm IST
Paramilitary Sindh Rangers on Friday said they killed 18 terrorists in overnight operations in the southern province.
According to Rangers, seven terrorists were killed in a shootout after they attacked a convoy of the paramilitary troops on the Super Highway near Kathor, Sindh. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 According to Rangers, seven terrorists were killed in a shootout after they attacked a convoy of the paramilitary troops on the Super Highway near Kathor, Sindh. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)

Islamabad: Pakistani security forces on Friday killed more than 24 militants in a nationwide crackdown, a day after an ISIS suicide bomber blew himself up in Sufi shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sindh's Sehwan, claiming 76 lives.

Paramilitary Sindh Rangers on Friday said they killed 18 terrorists in overnight operations in the southern province.

According to Rangers, seven terrorists were killed in a shootout after they attacked a convoy of the paramilitary troops on the Super Highway near Kathor, Sindh.

The convoy was returning from Sehwan town after taking part in rescue operations. A soldier was also injured. Another 11 terrorists were killed in a raid carried out in Manghopir area of Karachi, according to Rangers.

Separately, police in northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa said they have killed 11 extremist in the restive province.

According to a security official, police killed three terrorists in Reggi area of Peshawar, while army targeted and killed four militants in Orakzai tribal region.

Another four militants were killed in exchange of fire in in Bannu area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Official said the crackdown would be intensified in the coming days as government had resolved to eliminate militancy.

The crackdown was launched simultaneously by the federal and provincial governments after at least eight terror attacks rocked Pakistan since the weekend, killing dozens.

A high-level meeting this week chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif agreed that militants posing threat to national security should be "liquidated".

Several persons injured in shrine blast are in critical condition and they will be shifted to Karachi, officials said.

The army said that the armed forces had placed all required resources to facilitate the rescue effort. Pakistan Army and Rangers assisted with rescue efforts at the site.

The ISIS had claimed responsibility for the attack on their Aamaq news agency, saying a suicide bomber had targeted a "Shiite gathering" at the shrine in Sindh.

The shrine has been sealed and police have collected initial evidence and secured CCTV footage.

The fresh wave of terror attacks started when a suicide bomber attacked a protest rally outside the Punjab assembly in Lahore on Monday killing 14 people and injuring dozens.

On the same day, a terrorist attack was foiled in Quetta but two officials of the Bomb Disposal Squad were killed diffusing a bomb under a bridge in Quetta. Terrorists also carried out attacks in Mohmand agency and Peshawar followed by shrine blast in Sindh.

Tags: pak shrine blast, lal shahbaz qalandar shrine blast, pakistan sufi shrine blast

Nation Gallery

The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
In one of the major railway accidents of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 60. (Photo: PN Murthy)

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 39, injuring 60
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Russian model's spine chilling photo-shoot atop Dubai skyscraper

The video is blood curdling (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mohammad Kaif named assistant coach of IPL team Gujarat Lions
 

If Australia play well, India will win 3-0, else 4-0, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, who is also a long-time antagonist of Australia, believes the lack of batting experience of the Steve Smith-led side in Asia as their biggest downfall. (Photo: AFP)
 

Elon Musk to cover bill for driver who sacrificed Tesla to save life

Elon Musk
 

Ravichandran Ashwin eyes Anil Kumble’s 619 wicket record
 

Prisoners turn beauticians: Kerala prison to open beauty salon for public

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan President gets licence to drive in Islamabad

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain. (Photo: PTI)

100 dead in ISIS suicide attack on Sufi shrine in Pakistan

Pakistani investigators work at the site of a deadly bomb blast on Monday, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)

Musharraf demands Hafiz Saeed's release, says Pak govt bending to Indian pressure

The Dawn quoted Musharaf's interview to Samaa TV, where he said that Pakistan does not have a clear perspective in regard to terrorism, which had affected Hafiz Saeed and the JuD. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan accuses India of trying to sabotage CPEC

Pakistan last week had claimed that India was building a

India, China should rejig diplomatic strategy to improve ties: state media

India-China trade and investments relations which made progress in the last two decades often regarded as a buffer to deal with complex issues like border and strategic competition between the two. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham