World, Neighbours

Chinese military snubs hawks, says Doklam resolved the way it should be

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 14, 2017, 7:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 7:06 pm IST
'China and India are both neighbors and competitors, but not all competitors must be treated in the toughest way', PLA officer said.
The Doklam standoff between India and China had seen in the larger context. (File Photo)
 The Doklam standoff between India and China had seen in the larger context. (File Photo)

Beijing: Breaking the silence for the first time after both India and China resolved the standoff at Doklam, military strategist of China on Thursday said how a few citizens of China were in favour of war with neighbouring India. The strategist was explaining that war can be avoided, if things could be resolved through talks.

Chinese military strategist Major-General of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), Qiao Liang, in a Global Times editorial said, “China and India are both neighbors and competitors, but not all competitors must be treated in the toughest way”.

This is for the first time that someone from Chinese government, also representing the PLA has softened the tone on the 70-day long border dispute between India and China at the Doklam plateau near Sikkim sector.

Qiao Liang said in an op-ed that “Many Chinese people, who paid attention to the China-India border standoff in the Doklam area is that they are unfamiliar with China's strategic positioning”.

Qiao further stating that the people, who rooted for war, “If had a clear understanding of China's strategic positioning, they would know that the settlement of the Doklam standoff was one of the best results possible”.

Global Times, which is known for its strong criticism against India, for a change published positive op-ed qouting PLA’s strategist.

“Many people would say that the road construction in China's territory was none of India's business. Is this belief right? It is reasonable to some extent because road construction in this area is not a matter of right and wrong, but we need to understand that it is not always right to do something right at any time. Only doing the right thing at the right time is correct”, Qiao said in an article.

Qiao said war is the last resort for any country to defend sovereignty of state, however, heading for a war just to show dominance is being irresponsible.

He said in editorial that “Only doing the right thing at the right time is correct as with this principle, one can understand that the Doklam confrontation was solved in the way it should have been”.  

He said, “Many people think that China has a powerful national strength, including a strong military power, thus only war can demonstrate China's power”.

Contradicting the above statement he added, “When you understand China's strategic positioning and you cannot bring the entire world under your domination, you are willing to leave well enough alone”.

Being solider, Qiao said, “For any country, the war is always an unfortunate thing, yet, each soldier wants to fight in the war once in his lifetime, which could honor his life”, adding that “Whenever there may be a way to solve a conflict without war, war should be avoided”.

In August, India and China cordially resolved the prolonged border dispute at Sikkim, which began with the India’s opposition to China’s road construction in strategically important Doklam area.

Tags: doklam, india-china, pla, chinese military
Location: China, Peking, Peking


Related Stories

China says it hopes India will 'learn lessons' from Doklam standoff
Don't use force to change status quo: Japan backs India in Doklam standoff


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

FaceID did work perfectly during the demo, says Apple

Before the presentation, many Apple employees were playing with the device, trying to see if the FaceID works the way it was intended to.
 

Pakistani teens in love electrocuted by families for trying to elope

Police officers have arrested the two fathers and two uncles and is investigating 30 members of the jigra who have since then all gone into hiding. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Shoaib Akhtar roasted on Twitter over Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 poll

Apple launched its flagship series in the form of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X on Tuesday and the former Pakistani speedster was among the many to be flattered by the new technology. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man left unable to get erection after being scratched by cat

Symptoms from the disease include fever, fatigue, headaches and swollen lymph nodes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan released from Virat Kohli-led squad for 1st 3 ODIs

“Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell,” said BCCI in a media release. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone X: Head to head of the titans

Note that we have mentioned the winner as subjective as we haven’t reviewed both the devices yet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan’s election commission issues warrant against Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan (Photo: AFP)

China endorses crackdown on Rohingya, branded 'ethnic cleansing' by UN: Myanmar

A Rohingya man carrying his son and belongings walks through a broken road after crossing the Bangladeshi border at Shah Porir Deep, in Teknak, Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)

India sends 1st batch of relief materials for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

A Rohingya child kisses his mother’s cheek as they rest after crossing over to Bangladesh (Photo: AP)

Days after Trump’s criticism, Pakistan reassessing ties with Washington

US President Trump last month announced new policy for Afghan and South Asia, during which he left the door open to an eventual political deal with the Taliban.

Pak court summons Nawaz Sharif and his children in two more corruption cases

Pakistan's former PM Nawaz Sharif with his son Hassan Sharif (FIle Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham