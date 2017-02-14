World, Neighbours

US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns over Russia links

AP
Published Feb 14, 2017, 9:54 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 9:59 am IST
Flynn also told White House officials that he may have discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador.
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. (Photo: AP)
 Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. (Photo: AP)

Washington: National security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned after reports he misled Trump administration officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the US.

Flynn's departure less than one month into the Trump administration marks an extraordinarily early shakeup in the President's senior team of advisers. Flynn was a loyal Trump supporter throughout the campaign, but his ties to Russia caused concern among other senior aides.

Flynn initially told Trump advisers that he did not discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy during the transition. Vice President Mike Pence, apparently relying on information from Flynn, publicly vouched for the national security adviser.

Flynn later told White House officials that he may have discussed sanctions with the ambassador.

Tags: michael flynn, national security adviser, donald trump, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Lifestyle Gallery

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Photoshop artists go berserk over Trump's picture in a bathrobe
The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Rio De Cannaregio lit up iwth boats for annual carnival in Venice
Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mushfiqur Rahim signs milestone match ball for R Ashwin

R Ashwin dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim who tried playing a sweep and was caught down the leg-side by Wriddhiman Saha. (Photo: R Ashwin/Twitter)
 

All my exes want to get back with me, that's a record I hold, says Kangana

Kangana to share screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in 'Rangoon'.
 

Up, up and away: Passenger-carrying drone to fly in Dubai

Representational Image
 

Kangana sensationally calls KJo out on nepotism and intolerance towards outsiders

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor.
 

‘Mission Impossible’ style heist of books worth 2mn pounds in UK

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

You may no longer have access to Torrent websites

Kickass Torrents is among the most popularly used Torrent websites.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Over 100 arrested in Pakistan for kite flying

Representational image (Photo: AP)

Woman arrested in Pak for trying to kill husband on wedding day

Representational Image.

Top police officers among 16 dead in Lahore suicide attack

Representational picture (Photo: AFP)

Myanmar to execute Rohingya man for raid on police post

Hundreds from the Muslim minority are thought to have died and tens of thousands have fled to Bangladesh since the army launched

Rights group slams Pakistan for forcing exodus of Afghan refugees

Afghan refugee families wait for their turn to be registered, outside the government registration office in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham