World, Neighbours

Pak interior minister defends meeting with extremist leaders

PTI
Published Jan 14, 2017, 6:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
Khan created a storm after his last year's meeting with so-called godfather of militants Maulana Samiul Haq and Ludhianvi among others.
Pakistan interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan (Photo: PTI/File)
 Pakistan interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan (Photo: PTI/File)

Islamabad: Pakistan's Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday defended his widely criticised meeting with popular extremist leaders, saying it was unfair to link everything to a sectarian leader also known as the godfather of militants.

Nisar was referring to the criticism he faced from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for his meeting with Maulana Ahmad Ludhianvi, chief of the proscribed anti-Shiite Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ).

The party had also accused him of maintaining friendly ties with Ludhianvi.

"How is it fair to link everything to Maulana Ludhianvi?" Khan told reporters in Rawalpindi in response to a question.

"Which PPP leader did not meet leaders of proscribed organisations in their time?" he asked.

Khan created a storm after his last year's meeting with so-called godfather of militants Maulana Samiul Haq and Ludhianvi among others which was widely covered by the mainstream media.

The minister created another controversy last week when he told Senate that outlawed sectarian organisations should not be equated with terrorist outfits.

Responding to criticism, Khan said that he was suggesting that there should be a separate law to deal with groups banned on sectarian basis from the militants groups.

He said there was nothing wrong in saying that the Shia-Sunni conflict dated back 1300 years and is a part of the Islamic history.

Taking credit for action against militants, Khan said, "During my tenure, about 450,000 Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and 32,400 passports have been blocked.

There is no record of a single CNIC being blocked from 2002till 2007, which reflects on negligence of previous governments".

He said that efforts were being made to recover the five civil society activists who went missing in the past week.

"We are making efforts to recover all missing men so they could return to their families," Khan said.

The minister also said that a meeting was held to discuss the future of special military courts to try 'hard-core' terrorists but no decision has been taken so far.

Tags: chaudhry nisar ali khan, extremists, militants

Lifestyle Gallery

Photographer dad Aaron Sheldon takes photos of his son as an astronaut to depict every child's dream but in unusual settings with a different perspective. (Photo: Aaron Sheldon/smallstepsaregiantleaps)

Photographer takes pictures of every child's 'astronaut' dream in unusual places
The Swtizerland Light Festival 2017 is in its second year is celebrated in the city of Morat by illuminating all the buildings and various props on the street. (Photo: AP)

Switzerland light festival illuminates the streets of Morat
26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

School children attempt to foster peace through Indo-Pak calendar

The Indo-Pak peace calendar created by school children from both countries. (Photo: Aaghaz-e-Dosti blog)
 

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

The women have asked for help from volunteers around the world to sew, crochet or knit pink hats with ears by using simple patterns available on the project's website. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pics: Iulia Vantur is all about unwinding this weekend. Here is how!

Iulia Vantur
 

Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

Signed, sealed, delivered. I carried @POTUS's signature to the surface of #Mars. http://go.nasa.gov/2jIeWVU #NASAPast8Years, Curiosity Rover tweeted. (Photo: Twitter/Curiosity Rover)
 

Yuvraj Singh was picked to ease burden on MS, says Virat Kohli

Experience is something we have discussed before picking Yuvi because we cannot leave so much burden on MS (Dhoni) alone in the middle order, said Virat Kohli as explained why Yuvraj Singh was recalled to India’s limited-overs squad. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: RP Singh snatches spectator’s mobile, throws it on the ground

In the video, RP Singh is shown to cross the boundary rope, snatch the phone before throwing it onto the ground. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak army using Pashtun women as sex slaves: Separatist community leader

Representational Image

If India scraps Indus Treaty, there will be blood in rivers: Hafiz Saeed

Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed along with others at Kashmir Conference rally in Faisalabad, Pakistan. (Photo: PTI)

Nawaz Sharif trying to escape Panamagate case: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. (Photo: AFP)

Chinese woman gets pet cat butchered, dumps its carcass outside shop

The woman bought the five-month-old male British Shorthair from a pet store for £305. (Photo: YouTube/ Representational Image)

Musharraf files petition seeking 'foolproof security' in Pakistan

An application filed by the retired general's counsel asked the court in Islamabad to direct authorities to provide extraordinary security to the 73-year-old ex-president in view of
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham