Pak ISI chief pitches for 'hostile measures' against India in Afganistan

Islamabad: Pakistan spy agency's new chief Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar believes that the country could act tough against India in Afghanistan to prevent Kabul from becoming a 'proxy' for New Delhi it has emerged.

Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar was appointed as director-general of the ISI by Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Mukhtar's views on the relationship between India, Afghanistan and Pakistan can be determined from his thesis titled 'Afghanistan – alternative futures and their implications.'

"Pakistan’s past, present and future is closely linked with Afghanistan. A peaceful, united and stable Afghanistan is critical for Pakistan’s security and is a top policy objective," Mukhtar wrote in his thesis.

"At the same time, Pakistan needs to prevent the opening of another hostile front should Afghanistan emerge as a proxy for India. Consequently, Pakistan will closely follow India’s efforts to influence Afghanistan and may take aggressive measures to undermine India’s efforts in this regard," he further added.

The head of the ISI occupies one of the most important posts in Pakistan. The agency has long been accused of supporting Islamist terrorists targeting India as well as sheltering the Afghan Taliban and other terrorists.