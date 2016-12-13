World, Neighbours

Pak ISI chief pitches for 'hostile measures' against India in Afganistan

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 13, 2016, 10:43 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 10:45 am IST
Pakistan needs to prevent the opening of another hostile front should Afghanistan emerge as a proxy for India, Mukhtar said.
Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar was appointed as director-general of the ISI. (Photo: AP)
 Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar was appointed as director-general of the ISI. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan spy agency's new chief Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar believes that the country could act tough against India in Afghanistan to prevent Kabul from becoming a 'proxy' for New Delhi it has emerged.

Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar was appointed as director-general of the ISI by Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Mukhtar's views on the relationship between India, Afghanistan and Pakistan can be determined from his thesis titled 'Afghanistan – alternative futures and their implications.'

"Pakistan’s past, present and future is closely linked with Afghanistan. A peaceful, united and stable Afghanistan is critical for Pakistan’s security and is a top policy objective," Mukhtar wrote in his thesis.

"At the same time, Pakistan needs to prevent the opening of another hostile front should Afghanistan emerge as a proxy for India. Consequently, Pakistan will closely follow India’s efforts to influence Afghanistan and may take aggressive measures to undermine India’s efforts in this regard," he further added.

Moreover in the thesis, he also pitched for 'aggressive measures' to determine India's role in Afghanistan to prevent Kabul from becoming a 'proxy' for New Delhi.

The head of the ISI occupies one of the most important posts in Pakistan. The agency has long been accused of supporting Islamist terrorists targeting India as well as sheltering the Afghan Taliban and other terrorists.

Tags: inter-services intelligence, isi, pakistan, india, lt gen naveed mukhtar
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Related Stories

Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar (left) was appointed as director-general of the ISI. (Photo: Twitter)

Meet the new chief of Pakistan's powerful ISI or military Intel

By turn, the head of the ISI occupies one of the most important posts in Pakistan.
12 Dec 2016 2:25 PM
Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: video grab)

Pakistan's new army chief removes ISI head in major reshuffle

Lt Gen Akhtar has been appointed President of the National Defence University (NDU), the army said in a statement.
12 Dec 2016 7:38 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
Numeorus Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events and locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Farhan, John, Randeep, other stars are a treat for fans
Several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Muhurat launch of Vikram Phadnis' film 'Hrudayantar'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Arjun, Malaika, others kickstart Vikram Phadnis' film
Akshay Kumar launched a book on the late wrestler-actor Dara Singh on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar launches book on Dara Singh
Ranveer Singh's good buddies from B-Town such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and others showed their support as they came down to attend Befikre's screening. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh's besties come down to watch Befikre
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PV Sindhu wins Most Improved Player award

PV Sindhu won her first Superseries title in China in November. (Photo: BWF)
 

Sara Ali Khan to debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Karan Malhotra’s next?

Amrita Singh has been denying reports of her daughter's debut, but it seems that this Hrithik Roshan starrer would be Sara's debut.
 

On the ground! Police help Alabama man stage proposal to girlfriend

McPherson followed their orders and held out a ring for Blackmon, who quickly went from being frightened to overjoyed. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Priyanka 'honoured' to be UNICEF Global Ambassador, meets Beckham, Jackie Chan

The photo that Priyanka Chopra shared on Twitter and Instagram.
 

China's richest man looking for successor after son refuses to takeover

Wang Jianlin, 62, founder and chairman of Dalian Wanda Group Co, whose business includes shopping malls, theme parks, sports clubs and cinemas, said he is most likely to pick from a group of professional managers to take over the running of his business. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Demonetized wedding: UP Groom gets Rs 11, tea for guests

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China's richest man looking for successor after son refuses to takeover

Wang Jianlin, 62, founder and chairman of Dalian Wanda Group Co, whose business includes shopping malls, theme parks, sports clubs and cinemas, said he is most likely to pick from a group of professional managers to take over the running of his business. (Photo: Twitter)

Pakistan fake notes don Javed Khanani dead

Javed Khanani

Certain elements have 'distorted' Islam's image: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

China says Trump's Taiwan comments cause 'serious concern'

China's comments came a day after Trump said in a television interview that he didn't feel

China to continue opposing India's NSG bid, Azhar ban, says stand ‘unchanged’

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham