search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Revamping China: After scraping term limit, Xi’s thought etched into constitution

ANI
Published Mar 12, 2018, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 1:40 pm IST
The inclusion of the Chinese President's political philosophy in the constitution was due to the ‘historic’ achievements.
The Xi Jinping Thought is a 14-point basic policy that allows for harmonious development and upholding the core values of ‘socialism with Chinese characteristics.’ (Photo: AP)
 The Xi Jinping Thought is a 14-point basic policy that allows for harmonious development and upholding the core values of ‘socialism with Chinese characteristics.’ (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China's national legislature incorporated President Xi Jinping's thought on 'Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era,' in the country's constitution on Sunday.

The inclusion of the Chinese President's political philosophy, along with the removal of presidential term limits, were the major constitutional amendments made by the 12th National People's Congress.

 

"As an important content of the amendment, the inclusion of Xi's thought into the country's fundamental law reflects the common aspiration of the entire party (Communist Party) and all Chinese people of various ethnic groups," said Shen Chunyao, the chairman of the Commission for Legislative Affairs of the 12th NPC Standing Committee, as reported by Xinhua.

"President Xi's thought is the latest achievement in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and encapsulates the practical experience and collective wisdom of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the people, he added.

Shen stressed that the inclusion of the Chinese President's political philosophy in the constitution was due to the "historic" achievements achieved by the CPC in recent times.

"The addition of Xi's thought and the scientific outlook on development has ensured the country's guiding theories to advance with the times", Shen explained.

The Xi Jinping Thought is a 14-point basic policy that allows for harmonious development and upholding the core values of "socialism with Chinese characteristics".

Also Read: Common people’s wish or soft coup? One amendment makes Xi prez for life

China passed a historic constitutional amendment on Sunday formally removing term limits to enable President Xi to stay on as the Chinese president beyond 2023.

The Chinese legislature gave a near-unanimous approval to the sweeping changes, with 2,958 votes in favour, and only two votes against, according to South China Morning Post. This revision was the biggest change to the Chinese constitution after 36 years.

The two-term limit on the presidency was introduced by former Chinese President Deng Xiaoping in 1982.

In addition to removing the term limits, the new constitution also paved the way for the establishment of a new anti-graft super agency in China, called the National Supervisory Commission.

The overarching body will extend the powers of the party's graft watchdog to police all public employees, from officials and managers of state-owned enterprises to teachers, doctors and journalists.

President Xi has consolidated power since taking office as the General Secretary of the CPC in 2012.

The 64-year-old leader would have had to give up the presidency after the end of his second term in 2023, but he would now push his vision of making China a global powerhouse with a "world-class" military.

Tags: xi jinping, deng xiaoping, mao zedong, communist party
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pain in the bass! Chinese doctors remove over 100 fish bones from man's rectum

The sexagenarian from Sichuan Province a week earlier had eaten two servings of boiled carp - bones and all. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Quarter-life crisis: Young people are more stressed than ever before, says study

Social media is creating emotionally fragile young adults. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Definitely not running’ but Oprah has some wisdom for 2020 prez candidates

According to media reports, earlier in January, Winfrey fans lit up Twitter with calls for her to run for president in 2020 against US President Donald Trump after she gave an inspiring speech at the Golden Globe awards. (Photo: File)
 

Why women drivers are more dangerous than men

Women drivers are more dangerous than men, new figures show. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Kolkata police ask BCCI for Mohammed Shami's South Africa tour details

The Kolkata police are currently investigating details about the UP-born speedster’s details in Dubai and whether he complied with the guidelines set by the BCCI. (Photo: BCCI/PTI)
 

Sleep awareness week: 10 tips to sleep better at night

Study found that in patients with insomnia, daytime bright light exposure improved sleep quality and duration. It also reduced the time it took to fall asleep by 83 per cent. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Clerics throw shoes at Nawaz Sharif in madrassa

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

Common people’s wish or soft coup? One amendment makes Xi prez for life

Xi, 64, has consolidated power since 2012 when he was appointed to the country's top office: general secretary of the Communist Party. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lanka to appoint committee to probe ‘conspiratorial hand’ in riots

Tensions between Muslim groups and the majority Sinhalese Buddhist community in the country have escalated since the end of the civil war in May 2009. (Photo: Representational/ AP)

Black Mirror streaming live in China: Police launch smart glasses to nab criminals

China, under President Xi Jinping, is making a major push to use artificial intelligence, facial recognition and big data technology to track and control behaviour that goes against the interests of the ruling Communist Party online and in the wider world. (Photo: File)

Prez Sirisena India bound even as Sri Lanka broils in communal violence

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena Saturday left on a foreign tour even as his country has been hit by communal violence that has killed at least two people. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham